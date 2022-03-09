WINCHESTER — Inspired by World Central Kitchen's efforts to feed Ukrainian refugees on the Ukrainian border, a local restaurant is dedicating proceeds from its monthly dinner club to support the cause.
The March 12 event is already sold out, but donations are still being accepting at Crash-Test Yummies at 500 W. Jubal Early Drive, suite 130, Winchester, or on the Facebook fundraiser.
"We are excited to use this opportunity to help such a great nonprofit helping those truly in need," Chef Josh Huntsberry said. "It's a small way we can show support to the Ukrainian people."
The four-course dinner will feature Ukrainian dishes, borscht, stuffed cabbage, Chicken Kiev and Kiev Cake paired with wines from LK Wines Tours and Sales and imported by Red Wolf Imports. A portion of each bottle of wine sold to take home will also be donated to World Central Kitchen. Wine purchases can be made for the next week for those who want to contribute but are not attending the dinner.
Since its founding in 2010 by Chef Jose Andres, World Central Kitchen has served more than 60 million fresh meals to people impacted by natural disasters and other crises. Within a day of Russian's attack on Ukraine, World Central Kitchen began serving hot, nourishing meals to refugees at border crossings.
Crash-Test Yummies said in a post on its Facebook page that the March 12 dinner "sold out very quickly thanks to all of your amazing donations! We can't express how happy makes us to have such generous friends to donate to such a great cause! Even though this month's dinner has reached capacity, the efforts in Ukraine are just beginning, so please feel free to continue donating. We will most likely start adding a dinner each month to accommodate more of the members who would like to attend..stay tuned and thank you again!"
For more information about World Central Kitchen, visit wck.com. For more about Crash-Test Yummies, visit crashtestyummies.com. Phone: 540-773-4218; email: info@crashtestyummies.com.
