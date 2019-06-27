STEPHENS CITY — The driver who crashed into a tree in the 1500 block of Fairfax Pike (Va. 277) at about 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday has been charged with driving while intoxicated.
Town resident Eleuterio Tolentino, 44, told police he drank six beers before the crash, according to a search warrant affidavit filed in Winchester Circuit Court on Wednesday. Police said Tolentino went off the right side of the road in a Nissan Altima and traveled about 60 yards without braking before striking the tree.
The warrant sought a blood sample from Tolentino to determine his blood alcohol content before the crash. Tolentino is due in Frederick General District Court at 9 a.m. on Aug. 16.
