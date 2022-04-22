BLUEMONT — As a single mother of a baby daughter who eked out a living as a waitress in Nashville in 2010, Katherine Brown often couldn't afford to pay for daycare, but she said daycare providers Michael Donald Abels and Nicole Marie Gray didn't mind.
"They were pretty much helping out a stranger at first," Brown said of Abels, who died in a car crash on Tuesday in Clarke County. Gray was driving. "That's how we became so close."
In 2013, when Brown deployed overseas with the Tennessee Army National Guard, Abels and Gray took care of Brown's now 12-year-old daughter for 10 months and another six months while Brown recovered stateside from a knee injury at a military rehabilitation facility. Brown said she'll always remember the generosity Abels and Brown showed her, and she was shocked to learn of the crash.
"My daughter is devastated. She definitely loved Michael," Brown said. "They have done so much for me and my family."
The crash occurred in front of 493 Retreat Road in Bluemont just a half-mile from Abels' home in the 1000 block of Retreat Road. Sgt. Brent Coffey, a state police spokesman, said Gray was southbound in a 2015 Jeep Cherokee and was speeding. The speed limit is 35 mph on the road, which is in Shenandoah Retreat, a residential development. The Jeep ran off the right side of the road and struck a mailbox, utility pole, a tree and five parked cars before coming to rest.
Abels, a 34-year-old father of one, wasn't wearing a seat belt. He was thrown from the Jeep and died at the scene. Gray, 33, of the 100 block of Desoto Drive in Nashville, was wearing a seat belt and wasn't injured. A 20-year-old man who was in one of the parked cars was treated at Winchester Medical Center for minor injuries.
State police Trooper Ronnie D. Riggs wrote in a search warrant affidavit that Gray admitted to taking the anti-anxiety drug clonazepam earlier in the day. He said cut straws, empty capsules, glass smoking devices and needles were found in the Jeep. Gray hasn't been charged, but Coffey said charges are pending. The warrant is for a blood sample of Gray's to determine her blood alcohol content when the crash occurred.
Regardless of the circumstances of the crash, Brown said Gray, who married Abels in 2014, is a generous person as was her husband.
"They are some of the best people I know. Even when they're struggling, they don't ever say no," Brown said. "You just don't meet a lot of people like that anymore."
Brown, who now lives in Tacoma, Washington, has started a GoFundMe page to raise money for funeral expenses for Abels. As of Friday afternoon, $1,765 had been raised.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.