STEPHENS CITY — How many quilts can you make in two days?
A Bink-A-Thon organized by local resident Jacquetta Owen produced 15 children’s quilts that will be donated to the Stephens City Police Department to comfort youngsters in stressful situations.
For the unfamiliar, a Bink-A-Thon is an event where a group makes as many quilts as possible to give to a good cause.
Owen’s Bink-A-Thon was held March 20-21 at Stephens City United Methodist Church. Participants in the “Binky Patrol” included Diane Clawson, Denise Jensen, Janet Foote, Deborah Phillips and Mary Beth Powell.
Stations were set up in the church fellowship hall for cutting fabric, sewing, tying the blankets off with yarn, making squares and organizing the fabric. Volunteers brought sewing machines and thread, cutting tools and yards of regular cotton fabric and washed and dried flannel.
The quilts were made on a sewing machine from alternating columns of cotton fabric, a layer of batting and flannel backing. The quilts range in size from 45 inches long to 56 inches long. They will be washed so that they are soft when the children receive them.
“Making your own quilt is a very hands-on process that is very much a blend of art and skill. To make a quilt from start to finish can be a time-consuming process but it is not overly difficult to do as long as you do not try to rush it,” Owen said. “The result at the end of the day is always worth the effort, so you need to remember just to relax and take your time.”
Stephens City Police Chief Bill Copp said the quilts will be carried in each of the patrol vehicles and distributed to children in need when officers respond to incidents involving a child. “It is always wonderful when local groups are actively involved with their local law enforcement agencies. We greatly appreciate the generous gift and will be sure to pass it forward,” Copp said.
Before being delivered to the police department, the quilts will be displayed in the church sanctuary on the pews for viewing by the congregation. A dedication and blessing of the quilts will take place this Sunday, which is Easter.
Owen, who plans to make the two-day quilting workshop an annual event, is seeking donations of regular cotton fabric batting and washed and dried flannel. She can be reached at jacquettaowen@gmail.com.
(1) comment
What a lovely project!
