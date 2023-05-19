Addy Flint, who recently celebrated her 15th birthday, was a young child upon first discovering her love for art.
The Winchester resident was not much older when she realized art could be a lifeline. It is what helped her get through cancer treatments twice; once as a five-year-old and again at the age of nine. Doing something creative enabled her to feel fleeting spurts of joy during those difficult times. Fueled by the knowledge of the power art has in healing, Flint created Raendrop Art a couple of years ago to aid ailing teens.
The charitable program pairs hospitalized teens with art projects, materials and an artist-led virtual lesson that can be done while receiving in-patient care. If a patient requests a Raendrop Art project, hospital staff at participating facilities can have a box that includes materials and the password for a virtual lesson with a presenting artist at the youth’s bedside in about an hour.
Flint understands their challenges from first-hand experience.
“At a time when teens should be creating relationships and developing socially, the isolation of a hospital can be especially difficult,” she explained. “Raendrop Art fosters a sense of community through the virtual classes it offers, inspiration and hope through the creation of something beautiful and self-expression by fostering creativity."
The nonprofit 501c3 serves more than 800 teens annually through four programs where Raendrop Art boxes are available, Flint said. Those programs are housed at Winchester Medical Center, Inova Children's Hospital, Children's National Hospital and Pediatric Specialists of Virginia Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders. Caregivers at those facilities are encouraged to connect patients who might heal through art with the program and introduce patients to the menu of available art lessons.
Although Flint is currently finishing up her freshman year at Handley High School, Raendrop Art was first conceived when she was a student at Powhatan. During the 2021-22 school year, she was required to do 10-15 hours of community service and wanted to “do something that would leave a lasting impact and create change.” She credits the leadership at that school for empowering her to bring her passions to fruition.
The peculiar name “Raendrop Art” stems from Flint’s close relationship with her grandmother, Susan Rae, who died in 2020 while in a physical rehabilitation facility. The added layer of COVID-19 restrictions left her beloved grandmother isolated before her death, more so than in non-pandemic circumstances. This reinforced Flint’s focus and fueled her impetus to get the ball rolling.
"I realized we could provide virtual art instruction in the hospital that compliments the existing art therapy programs. Most of these art therapy programs had been put on hold because they required in-person contact during the pandemic. My family and I came up with a way to help others, while simultaneously sharing my passion for art,” she noted.
Flint says preparing the program required major coordination. Flint, along with family members and other volunteers, first had to get word out about the project. They then identified artists and spoke with representatives from hospitals. Before the organization was officially created, they began soliciting donations to make sure there would be enough support to jumpstart the initiative.
"It requires a lot of communication to identify artists, help them create a class, secure funding for the supplies, create the boxes of art, coordinate distribution of the boxes and work with Child Life at the program hospitals. We struggle to ensure that we can help every teen who qualifies, and secure enough donations to purchase high quality art supplies," Flint explained.
Volunteers help put together the boxes of supplies at off-site assembly events. Materials are purchased through donations and corporate sponsorships. Artists from across the nation record the lessons. Raendrop provides the shelving hospitals need for storage, the carts to deliver the boxes and anything else the hospital might need to make the project work in its facility. Flint screens the projects to ensure the materials and lessons are high quality.
Raendrop Art’s website currently features nine different art projects from which patients can choose. The menu evolves as Flint routinely evaluates which lessons move off the shelf quickly to determine what teens like. She also performs quality checks on the materials and the lessons to ensure patients’ experiences are satisfying, age-appropriate and creatively inspiring.
Current selections include Watercolor Brush Lettering, Ink Drawing and Watercolor, Floral Design, Collegiate Abstract Painting, Phone Photography, Trinket Dishes, Mini-Lightsabers, Intro to Watercolor Painting and Beaded Necklaces.
Raendrop Art has five corporate sponsors that provided financial support, volunteerism and cheerleading. Those are Catalyst Operations and Analytics, I3 Sports, Shenandoah Valley Orthodontics, Spa Advocates and Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America.
Dr. Daniel Lill, of Shenandoah Valley Orthodontics, is one of the folks who literally brings a smile to Flint’s face not only via orthodontistry, but by support. In turn, Dr. Lill and members of the Shenandoah Valley Orthodontics’ Team find that Flint makes them grin.
"Addy’s vision for her nonprofit Raendrop is something special and very impactful. She’s created a therapeutic program that makes a difference for so many who are undergoing similar experiences that she has battled through,” Dr. Lill said.
Abby Seals, a Shenandoah Valley Orthodontics employee, thinks Addy Flint is quite special.
“Many people have dreams but don’t end up following through with them. Addy is not only bringing her dream to life, but she is doing a fantastic job at it,” she says.
Check out raendropart.com for details about the project, sponsorships and to donate to Raendrop Art.
