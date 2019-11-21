WINCHESTER — If you’re looking for a beautiful centerpiece for your Thanksgiving table, stop by the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley this weekend.
The five local garden clubs in The Winchester Council of Garden Clubs — Hawthorne, Glen Burnie, Colonial, Old Fredericktowne and the Little Garden Club — are participating in a National Garden Club Standard Flower Show.
Nine accredited judges from around the state will travel to Winchester to evaluate more than 50 entries for balance and rhythm and how well each embodies this year’s theme — “Give Thanks, Share Love, Spread Cheer.” The designs must reflect the spirit of the three upcoming holidays — Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s.
As part of the show, each garden club was also tasked with decorating a door front, which serves as a unique large blank canvas for their work.
The Flower Show takes place from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, 901 Amherst St. in Winchester.
Admission to the show — held every other year by the local garden clubs — is free and open to the public.
Select arrangements will be available for purchase. Look for a green dot on the arrangement.
Several weeks before the big show, members of the Hawthorne Garden Club got together on the Our Health campus to practice their arrangements and get feedback from other members on their designs.
Although the gardeners won’t create their actual arrangements until just before the judging takes place Friday morning, the practice sessions give them a chance to discover what’s going to work — and what won’t.
“I often try to do something I haven’t done before,” said Penny Haag of Frederick County, one of about 34 members of the Hawthorne Garden Club. “I’ll never learn if I don’t try.”
In addition to select arrangements offered for sale, other items for purchase include live plants such as ferns, dish gardens and Christmas ornaments.
The show is a chance not only to showcase the creativity of garden club members, but to promote the art of horticulture and raise awareness of environmental issues, said Pam Lamborne, a member of the Glen Burnie Garden Club and the chair of this year’s show.
Students from Shenandoah University and Sherando High School will set up educational exhibits and Helen Lake will share her knowledge of therapeutic gardening, Lamborne said.
So in addition to a lovely centerpiece for your table or that perfect holiday present, you just might discover a new hobby that will bring you and others joy in the coming New Year.
