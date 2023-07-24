Creatures Featured

Taylen Berkeridge, 8, a student at Children of America on West Jubal Early Drive in Winchester, provides a treat to Coco the alpaca and Tucker the miniature nubian goat during a visit Friday by the Mini Menagerie mobile petting zoo from Edinburg.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.