WINCHESTER — Snowflakes continued to fall across the region Monday.
About 6 to 7 inches of snow and ice accumulated in the Winchester area from Sunday to Monday, said Jeremy Geiger, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Sterling Office. The snow started falling about 3 a.m. Sunday and tapered off at times, only to start again. Geiger said flakes might continue falling until this morning.
The winter storm resulted in slick roads and plenty of traffic crashes. Despite advisories to avoid traveling, Virginia State Police responded to almost 270 crashes and 240 disabled vehicles on Sunday. In Area 13, which encompasses the counties of Frederick, Clarke and Warren, state police responded to 17 crashes, most involving only damage to vehicles.
The snowy weather closed most government office buildings on Monday as well as school buildings, though some online learning took place. School buildings in Winchester, Frederick County and Clarke County will remain closed today. Winchester Public Schools will conduct virtual learning. In Frederick County Public Schools, any required online instruction will be offered virtually beginning at 10 a.m.
Winchester government offices will open at 10 a.m. today, and the Jim Barnett Park Rec Center will open at noon. WinTran routes will begin at 10 a.m. Monday’s recycling collection has been rescheduled for Wednesday. No changes are expected for today’s collection schedule. Frederick County government offices will open at 10 a.m. Clarke County and Berryville town offices will operate on a regular schedule today.
Winchester Public Works Division Manager Justin Hall said the city was prepared for the storm. Crews are operating on 12-hour shifts to plow and salt city streets, with about 40 people made up of city employees and contractors on each shift. Hall said about 30 snow removal vehicles are utilized in each shift.
The city prioritizes removing snow from its primary streets with the most traffic — Pleasant Valley Road, Jubal Early Drive, Valley Avenue, Amherst Street and Cameron Street — as well as its snow emergency routes.
As of Monday afternoon, 60% to 70% of the city’s streets had been plowed, Hall said.
Once the streets are addressed, the city will focus on clearing its sidewalks.
“[The storm] lasted longer than most, so it was a good task for us,” Hall said. “But this is what we prepare for.”
The Virginia Department of Transportation reported slick driving conditions throughout the Shenandoah Valley on Monday, with the frozen precipitation that fell on Sunday refreezing overnight.
VDOT spent Sunday and Monday plowing and treating roads, placing a priority on interstates, primary roads and major secondary roads. VDOT advises drivers who need to travel to remove snow from their vehicles before heading out.
Geiger said high temperatures today and Wednesday will be in the low 30s, with strong, gusty winds 25 to 30 mph both days. Wednesday night will be the coldest part of the week, with temperatures dropping to 17 to 19 degrees. Thursday and Friday will be warmer, with temperatures reaching the low 40s during the day.
More precipitation is possible on Friday and Sunday, but it’s too early to predict if it will be rain or snow.
“Right now things are going back and forth for that period right now, especially from Friday through this weekend,” Geiger said.
He urged drivers to be careful, noting that refreezing will make roads icy.
