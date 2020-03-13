BERRYVILLE — The number of criminal arrests made by the Berryville Police Department rose by roughly 17 percent last year.
Police Chief Neal White attributes the increase largely to population growth within the region.
The department’s annual report for 2019 was in the agenda packet for Tuesday night’s Berryville Town Council meeting. However, White did not formally present the report, and information within it was not discussed.
Officers made 106 criminal arrests last year, according to the report, which lacks many statistics from the previous year for comparison purposes. Yet statistics compiled by the department show that 88 arrests were made in 2018.
Incidents involving criminal activity comprised only 8.9 percent of police activities, the report shows.
Statistics show eight people were arrested for assault and battery in 2019, one more than in the previous year. But there were no major crimes such as murder, rape or robbery in either year.
The police department responded to 2,370 incidents last year. Yet most did not result in an investigation, and officers did not need to file arrest or incident reports concerning them, the annual report shows.
Altogether, there was a 9% increase in “reportable incidents,” from 429 two years ago to 478 last year, according to the report.
In an interview on Wednesday, White generally attributed the increases in arrests and incidents for which reports were generated to population growth within Northern Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, including Berryville’s growth as a town.
Growth “puts more and more people (both residents and visitors) inside our community,” and more people can mean more crime, he said.
He linked the increase in arrests largely to so-called “crimes against society.” Examples he mentioned include arrests for having illegal drugs and paraphernalia, which increased from three to 15, and arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, which rose from six to 10.
“I don’t know what gives rise” to such incidents, White admitted.
He speculated, though, that looser restrictions on marijuana in Washington, D.C., in recent years may be contributing to the rise in drug arrests. People may find marijuana easier to get there, and they bring it home to Berryville or police find it in out-of-town vehicles they stop, he said.
When a locality or state changes laws, “neighboring jurisdictions and states feel the impact,” White said, because “we’ve become a very mobile society.”
Of the 106 people arrested by Berryville police last year, 68.8% were male and 31.2% were female. White males accounted for 57.8% of those arrested, and white females accounted for 25%. Black males comprised 10.9%, while black females comprised 6.3%, the annual report shows.
Data on races and genders of people arrested must be documented and reported to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the report mentions.
Police made 762 traffic stops, which comprised 3.5% of the incidents to which they responded, in 2019. During the stops, drivers received 368 warnings (48.3%), 247 citations for moving violations (32.4%), 127 citations for non-moving violations (16.7%) and 20 citations for having either no license or an expired license (2.6%).
In addition, 696 citations were issued for parking enforcement matters as well as having expired vehicle registrations or safety inspection stickers.
Police responded to 55 vehicle crashes in 2019. Twenty-seven were considered reportable because they involved injuries and/or damages totaling more than $1,500. Ten of the crashes were hit-and-runs, the annual report shows.
Injuries were involved in 14.8% of the accidents, while property damages were involved in 85.2%, the report mentions.
It also mentions:
• Last year, at each of the four entrances to Berryville along Main Street and Buckmarsh Street (U.S. 340), the police department installed signs using radar to monitor passing vehicles’ speeds. The signs electronically display the speeds and flash red if a vehicle is traveling much above the limit. The signs have proven effective in getting drivers to slow down, according to White.
• Improvements have been made to crosswalks. Many now have flashing signals alerting drivers to pedestrians’ presence, the report points out.
• Police responded last year to 243 incidents in which a person was suffering from a mental health-related issue. All nine of the department’s sworn officers have undergone training from the Northwestern Community Services Board as to how to handle and communicate with people with mental and emotional problems, the report states.
The annual report will be posted on the town’s website, www.berryvilleva.gov, for public viewing, White said.
