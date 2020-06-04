WOODSTOCK — Woodstock has a Ford dealership once again.
Criswell Ford, located at the former Leckner Ford dealership at 430 Hoover Road, opened its doors for business Monday with a ribbon- cutting ceremony in front of the showroom. It was the first ribbon-cutting in Shenandoah County since the coronavirus forced stay-at-home orders.
Chris Ricketts, general manager of the new dealership, said he and his crew were excited to be a part of the community and to add on to the rich history of Ford in the region.
“Fords have been part of the community’s life, and this dealership has been a big part of this community’s life for years,” Ricketts said. “A lot of people have bought their first car from here. That part of it is what’s really exciting to bring back to the area. Everyone here on this staff is from Shenandoah County — we’re all local boys and girls. I think that’s a big thing.”
Criswell Auto purchased the property on Hoover Road months after Leckner Ford closed its doors in August. Carl Leckner leased the property and purchased the business back in 2016 from Allen Peel Jr. when it was Muhlenberg Ford, which was established in Woodstock in 1941.
Criswell Auto comes with history, too.
Beginning as a Chevrolet dealer in 1972, Criswell Auto has since expanded to include makes such as Maserati, Chrysler, Honda, Nissan, Dodge and Jeep. The company remains family owned with a core group of people that “all they know is the car business.”
Criswell Autho features locations in the Gaithersburg, Germantown and Thurmont areas of Maryland, and now Woodstock.
“Something we haven’t had as a group is a strong Ford store,” Kevin Szot, executive manager for Criswell Automotive, said. “This came up, and for us it was almost a no-brainer when recognizing the community.”
Szot likened the surrounding community near the Woodstock complex to the setup in the Thurmont area, which has been successful, he said.
The dealership features a full sales lineup with a full line of new and pre-owned vehicles in addition to commercial trucks. Services will also include state inspections and up to major work done in the maintenance shop, which has a stocked parts department.
Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. The service department will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Ricketts said there are 17 employees. He also noted that he offered jobs back to those who were employed there when Leckner Ford closed its doors. All but three came back, he said.
When the ribbon-cutting dust had settled, Ricketts said the staff was back to work on making the first sale.
“We’ve got about four or five irons in the fire,” he said with a smile.
