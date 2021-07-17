WINCHESTER — Students are not being taught critical race theory in Winchester, Frederick County or Clarke County public schools, say officials from those school districts.
Christin Taylor, an assistant English professor at Shenandoah University in Winchester, explains that critical race theory is a line of thought, research and practice that experts use in academia and in their field of expertise to examine institutional policies and how they are shaped by race and how race influences those policies. Legal scholars created the academic framework in the 1970s and 1980s.
Taylor, who has a doctorate from the University of Maryland, focuses her research on African American literature and culture. Part of her research includes studying aspects of critical race theory in academia.
She said critical race theory is typically taught in master’s level courses in colleges and universities, and it is not designed for primary and secondary school students.
“There’s this spread of misinformation about what critical race theory is and that makes people afraid of something that doesn’t exist,” Taylor said. “Local communities are getting incited around something that simply doesn’t exist.”
Critical race theory has become a lightning rod of controversy across the country. Many conservative activists and pundits claim it is being taught in equity-conscious K-12 schools.
But area school officials say their equity initiatives should not be conflated with teaching critical race theory. They stress the curriculum being taught is set by the state through the Virginia Standards of Learning. The State Board of Education establishes the state's instructional standards and curriculum.
“We do not teach anything outside of what the standards are,” said Julie Myers, director of middle and secondary instructional services for Frederick County Public Schools. “We do not teach critical race theory and we have no intentions of teaching critical race theory, because it is not a part of our curriculum.”
Myers is co-chair of the school division’s equity taskforce. The division began implementing its equity initiative in 2018.
“We want to be respectful and not divisive,” Myers said. “We’re trying to achieve an inclusive, safe, welcoming learning environment for every person in our learning community.”
Roy Echeverria, who co-chairs the division’s taskforce, said equity is about trying to address the unique needs of a child, and doing that does not mean it will be to the detriment of another group.
Frederick County Public Schools is considering holding a town hall during the 2021-22 school year to better explain to the public its equity efforts and what they mean for students and staff, Myers said.
Asked if CRT is part of the state curriculum, Virginia Department of Education spokesman Charles Pyle responded, "Nowhere in the standards is there a requirement for schools to teach critical race theory, or to incorporate critical race theory when presenting required content."
The history and social sciences curriculum set by the state can be found at: https://www.doe.virginia.gov/instruction/history/index.shtml. They are going through a revision that is scheduled to be completed by November 2022.
Some community members and local elected officials have described equity work in FCPS as “anti-white” and “Marxist.” At Wednesday night's Frederick County Board of Supervisors meeting, for instance, Back Creek District Supervisor Shawn Graber claimed critical race theory has been implemented over the past several years in county schools alongside the school division's equity initiatives.
Taylor said that just because terms such as “systemic racism” or “anti-racism” are used in a classroom does not mean students are being taught critical race theory, because CRT is a thorough and purposeful methodology, not a simple term or occasional act.
History courses on African American history are not forms of critical race theory instruction, it’s just inclusive history, she said.
In the 2020-21 school year, Winchester Public Schools was included in a state pilot program to teach African American and Latin American elective history courses at Handley High School.
Some state legislatures are proposing and passing legislation to prevent such classes from being taught.
“We shouldn’t be afraid to teach history," WPS Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum said. "Teaching the full scope of history should also not lead to shame or blame.”
He also said, "You’re not going to find critical race theory in the Winchester Public Schools, and it’s unfortunate that this national dialogue has been used at the state and local level to somehow hijack the good work of equity in our schools.”
Van Heukelum stressed that he's proud of the division’s commitment to equity. Last year, the Winchester School Board passed an equity policy that holds the school division accountable in providing equitable outcomes for all students. The policy defines “educational equity” as the inability to predict the outcome of a student’s success based on sex, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, race, color, national origin, disability, religion, ancestry, marital or parental status, socio-economic status or languages spoken at home.
In Clarke County Public Schools, Superintendent Chuck Bishop said school staff work with students to understand cultural differences and that teaching cultural empathy, for instance, is not equivalent to critical race theory.
"We can teach being respectful of each other, understanding individual differences without a specified curriculum like [critical race theory],” Bishop said.
CCPS plans to revive its Equity and Diversity Committee in the upcoming school year. The committee would advise the School Board on ensuring equitable access and opportunity for all students in the division.
In neighboring Loudoun County, a recent School Board meeting erupted over transgender policies and the school division's alleged adoption of critical race theory, according to the Loudoun Times-Mirror.
Taylor said misinformation about CRT can lead to people opposing values they actually support, such as inclusion.
“On a national level, misinformation is spread about critical race theory,” Taylor said. “On a local level, that misinformation gets people upset in their communities.”
Two candidates running for the Shawnee District seat on the Frederick County School Board have touched on critical race theory and terms associated with it, saying they must keep those ideas from influencing Frederick County Public Schools.
Candidate Miles Adkins has said he believes the school division’s equity initiative falls under critical race theory.
Another candidate, David Stegmaier, who currently represents the Shawnee District on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors, opposed $125,000 in funding for an equity/diversity coordinator for the school division. The position was removed the the division's budget.
Stegmaier told The Star he believes the terms equity and critical race theory are the same thing.
"I believe that the term 'equity' has been co-opted by the left in order to racially divide us," Stegmaier said in an email. "That’s why I strongly opposed the funding of the Equity and Diversity Coordinator position in Frederick County."
If elected to the School Board, Stegmaier said he would recommend discarding the term equity and bringing back terms such as "student support."
"The State Department of Education and the State Board of Education are using the concept of 'equity' to create racial antagonism and divide Virginians," Stegmaier said.
