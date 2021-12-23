Clarke County’s Jeff Webster is The Winchester Star Cross Country Coach of the Year for the fifth time in his seven years as head coach. Webster won his second Class 2 state title in four years with the girls’ program, which has advanced to the state meet in all seven of Webster’s years. Webster also guided the boys’ team to its first state meet since 2015. Clarke’s second-place finish is its best state result since it won the Group A title in 2009.
The Clarke girls scored 90 points to runner-up Alleghany’s 101 points at Green Hill Park in Salem, with senior Ellen Smith, junior Julianna Pledgie and senior Ryleigh Webster placing 31st through 33rd as the team’s 3-4-5 runners to finish ahead of Alleghany’s No. 4 and 5 runners. The Eagles also won the Region 2B title and captured their second straight Bull Run District title, both by seven points. The Clarke boys placed second in Region 2B and the Bull Run District to East Rockingham, but Clarke finished one point ahead of East Rock at the state meet. All five of Clarke’s scoring runners were sophomores or freshmen.
Individually, Clarke County had four runners earn All-State honors for placing in the top 15 at the state meet. Freshman Teya Starley placed seventh in the girls’ meet. In the boys’ meet, sophomore Cal Beckett placed fifth and freshmen Jackson Ellis and Aidan Kreeb placed 13th and 15th, respectively.
Q. How did this season go based on your preseason expectations?
Webster: I think early on, we saw a lot of talent, certainly a young team that had a lot of potential. Like any other season, you want them to progress and you want to remain injury-free, especially when the numbers are quite low. (Clarke’s girls had nine runners on the roster to start the year.) Every person matters, and it was just very rewarding to see them progress and do as well as they did in the end.
Q. What qualities stood out about your teams this season?
Webster: It’s pretty easy to believe in them when you have talent early on, you see potential. The trick is to get them to believe in themselves. As coaches, we try to prepare them physically, we try to prepare them mentally. When all of those things are in place and they go to the line believing in themselves, that’s when great things happen. I think one of the most remarkable qualities about this team is that it just took a long while before they could really sort of understand how good they were. Finally, when all that came together, they just did amazing things.
Q. Was there any meet that was significantly important in the team’s development before the postseason?
Webster: I always think Third Battle is an important meet, because it’s one of those opportunities to reset the bar. (The Third Battle of Winchester meet at Millbrook was Clarke’s last meet of the regular season. This year’s competition featured 39 scoring teams for both boys and girls.) It has such a high energy level, and the competition is such that it really just draws out your best. (Clarke had numerous runners achieve what were PRs at the time.) I think it sets the tone for the postseason, and it’s always been an important meet for us.
Q. What made the performance at the state meet so special?
Webster: The state meet was remarkable, because we knew on one hand with the girls’ team that if everything went very well, that they could win. We also knew with respect to the boys’ team, if everything went well, that they could beat East Rockingham and get second. To have both of those things happen at the same time, the odds were really against that. So to have both of those things happen was really spectacular.
Q. Anything that stood out to you individually?
Webster: What I can say about this season is that the top-end talent was there for just about every team. I think what made the difference is teams that came to the line with the most depth tended to be the best. In both scenarios, it was the results of our 3-4-5 runners that really made the difference for us.
Q. What are your expectations for next year? (The Clarke girls lose Smith and Webster, while the boys lose Colin Moran.)
Webster: I always tend to look at the next season as one of growth, and to continue to help build the program. With the boys, you expect them to get stronger and faster. With the girls, we’re losing Ellen and Ryleigh off of this year’s team, but hopefully, there’s some more girls out there that want to join the team and be a part of our future success. I’m very optimistic about both teams next year as well.
