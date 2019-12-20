Kevin Shirk is The Winchester Star Cross Country Coach of the Year for the fourth time in his 11 years at the helm and the first time since 2014. The highlight for Millbrook was the Class 4 state meet, in which the Pioneers had the area’s highest state finishes for girls’ teams (third) and boys’ teams (eighth).
Both the Millbrook boys and girls had significant roster turnover this year, as the girls’ lost five of their top seven runners from last year’s team that placed third at the Class 4 state meet and the boys lost six of their top seven runners from the team that placed sixth in Region 4C.
Led by freshman star Madison Murphy (fourth in the Class 4 state meet), the Pioneers girls nearly matched all of last year’s postseason finishes. Millbrook repeated as Class 4 Northwestern District champions and placed third in Region 4C after taking second last year.
The Millbrook boys made their first state appearance since 2015. Prior to that, the Pioneers placed second in the Class 4 Northwestern District and third in Region 4C.
Both Pioneer teams each had success in the regular season as well, as each team won the Central Invitational and the Judges Classic.
Q. How did this season go based on your preseason expectations?
Shirk: At the beginning of the season, I had said that the girls were probably capable of doing about what they did. I said they could potentially win the district, could potentially be second like they were a year ago at the regional meet, and I hoped we could be top three in the state meet. They managed to pull that off. We hit some rocky spots here and there with some girls sometimes having bad days, which kind of comes and goes in cross country. In the end, just looking back at who we brought back from last year’s squad and where we finished this year, I would say they exceeded just about anyone’s expectations, probably.
In terms of the boys’ team, I remember at the beginning of the season, we sat down in the classroom and talked about what kind of goals we had for the year. I said we don’t have quite the same goals as the girls. We aren’t returning the high-caliber returners we had in previous years. I just said, ‘Let’s just see where we stack up with other teams in the district.’ Right off the bat, they just made a huge impact at the Central Invitational and won that. I had Silas Schroer come up to me and say, ‘I don’t know how you did it Shirk.’ I said, ‘I didn’t do anything. You guys put in all the hard work.’ They put in months of hard training.
If we were to only look at who we returned from the cross country season, you would probably have pretty low expectations for the team that we had this year. But if you looked at from cross country through indoor through outdoor track, you probably have a pretty good feel for how well they can do. They had good indoor seasons, they had good outdoor seasons. Lots of PRs in like the mile and two-mile. You look at that stuff, and really, my expectations should have been higher than they were. They did a great job.
Q. Was there a meet that was significantly important in the team’s development before the postseason?
Shirk: Central was just interesting. I use the same saying every year when we start a season: “First race, worst race.” My goal for them is to have the worst race of the season right away. If you don’t, then I haven’t done a good job as a coach, because you should progress as the season goes. We just wanted to see where we are, and they just kind of blew everyone away there, not just in terms of competition, but in terms of what we thought they could accomplish. We were just amazed at what they did. I don’t know if you can call the first race of the season a turning point, but it was kind of enlightening just to see where they stack up.
Q. What was the most difficult moment?
Shirk: On the boys’ side, we dealt with some injuries. Peyton Comins was a great freshman who ran well for us the first few meets, and then had a hamstring injury during the race at Carlisle [Sept. 28]. That ended his season. Kai Johnson, who is Cailey and Carter Johnson’s little brother and a freshman, had a shin injury that ended his season early, and he was our No. 7 early on. Nolan Myers got hurt, too. He ran a PR at Albemarle [on Oct. 12], his first time under 18 minutes on a Saturday, then he came up to me on Monday and said, “Coach, my leg really hurts.”
There were odd, bad-luck injuries that just came out of nowhere. That catches you off guard as a coach. We lost our 5, 6 and 7 runners, but fortunately, we had some other guys step up. Nicholas Hayden, a freshman, stepped up big for us and wound up being No. 5 for us for the district, region and state meets. [Chris] Simonelli had an injury with his own personal trainer right before the Albermarle meet, but he bounced back really well [to lead the team at the district and region meets].
Q. What was the most memorable moment?
Shirk: That’s kind of a tough one. The first two races were fun, winning invitationals at Central and the Judges Classic. Districts was great for the girls. Winning a district championship is always memorable. And I think the state meet was great. You don’t get an award for third, but when you’re going up against teams like Loudoun Valley and Blacksburg, who are literally the two best teams for all classifications in the state, third is a pretty good honor to have. I was thrilled with that. For the boys, I was thrilled just to have them in the state meet. It was a huge goal for us to make it there.
