WINCHESTER — The Clarke County girls’ cross country team came into this year with five runners who have been key contributors to the teams that have finished first, fourth and third at the Class 2 state meet since 2018.
After adding two freshmen who are currently leading the way, there’s little doubt that the Eagles will make some serious noise in the postseason if the team is healthy.
Freshman Teya Starley has been the Eagles’ top runner at each of Clarke County’s three Saturday invitational meets and freshman Abby Cochran has been the Eagles’ No. 2 runner the last two Saturdays.
At Saturday’s 47th Judges Classic Cross Country Invitational at the Kernstown Battlefield, Starley was the third-fastest freshman in the 100-girl race and went home with an individual medal by placing 14th in a 3.1-mile time of 21 minutes, 19.80 seconds.
Starley said her fastest 3.1-mile time in middle school was 25 minutes. And in her first meet of the year at the three-mile Central Invitational, Starley recorded a time of 22:23.
It’s safe to say that Starley is coming along quite well.
“The beginning of this year, I didn’t expect to even be close to a top runner within my own team,” Starley said. “I was trying to base my running off of my teammates.
“As the races kept getting gradually more into the actual season, I’ve noticed that I’ve been able to push myself harder than I thought I would be able to in the beginning. So I always give myself a goal that’s way higher than I actually know I can achieve so I can push myself as hard as I possibly can to get better.”
Starley said her goal for Saturday was to finish in the top 15. Talking before the results were announced, she didn’t think she had achieved that, but hard work does tend to achieve unexpected results.
“My guy teammates have really allowed me to push myself, because I practice with them,” Starley said.
Clarke County coach Jeff Webster said Starley is learning how to become a 5K runner, and that’s helping with her success.
“She’s doing really good workouts, and she’s following the plan without injury,” Webster said.
Starley is excited about how strong Clarke County’s team is as a whole. The Eagles placed ninth as the only Class 2 school competing against larger and private schools as the 26-team Judges Classic. The previous weekend, Clarke County won the nine-team Generals Invitational in a 15-school meet that consisted mostly of fellow Class 2 schools.
Because of things like injuries, Clarke County has yet to run at full strength, so the Eagles should have more big moments ahead.
“[Winning the Generals Invitational] was a good indication for them as to how they stack up with schools of their own size,” Webster said. “That was very encouraging for them. They were pretty excited about that.”
Clarke County’s boys’ team is also being led by young runners. On Saturday, sophomore Cal Beckett (20th, 17:52.2) and freshmen Aidan Kreeb (23rd, 17:55.7) and Jackson Ellis (30th, 18:13) each finished in the top 30.
“They’re progressing nicely,” Webster said. “As we get into the postseason, they will be very much in the conversation. We need to get out 4, 5, and even sixth runners to kind of close that gap a little bit. They themselves will be very competitive once we get in the postseason, and that’s what we’re targeting.”
HandleyIn walking away with a boys’ championship trophy on Saturday, Judges coach Mark Stickley thought the performances of Pierce Francis (11th in 17:26.7) and Max Ware (26th in 18:02.1) made a big difference.
“[Francis] ran out of his mind,” Stickley said. “He moved up a lot of places and made up a lot of ground. Max was a big key. He’s been sixth on the team, and he really responded to knowing he was the fifth man [with Garrett Stickley out]. It was clearly his best race of the year, and we needed that.”
Stickley also had plenty to like about what his girls’ team accomplished. The Judges were without No. 1 runner Sarah Roberson, but they still managed to take sixth place. Handley was led on Saturday by Mikayla Freimuth (25th in 22:33.6) and Peyton Duvall (29th in 22.57.1).
“The girls are getting so much more competitive, and I’m feeling better about our chances of getting out of the district [and advancing to regionals],” Stickley said. “They have a nice tight pack, and we just need to move them up a little bit more.
“Sometimes when you lose one of your top runners, you don’t always rise to the occasion, but they did today.”
MillbrookThe Millbrook runners pushed themselves to win Wednesday’s City-County meet on their home Third Battle of Winchester course, grabbing the top six spots on the boys’ side and five of the top seven on the girls’ side. As a result, Millbrook coach Jamie McCarty had most of his runners rest on Saturday and did not enter anyone in the girls’ varsity race.
As for the people who did run on Saturday, McCarty thought Trevor Lloyd (38th in 18:29.5) stood out.
“He’s been a guy who’s been sixth, seventh, eighth, kind of bouncing in that back side of the varsity group,” McCarty said. “I think he had a little bit of an off day Wednesday, so we gave him a another chance to come out today. I thought he put himself in some good spots and ran with some pretty good people, so I think that will help him.
“Overall, those JV guys racing in a varsity race, I thought they competed well. That’s what those guys need to learn how to do.”
McCarty likes what his main varsity runners are doing and hopes depth won’t be an issue down the road.
“Obviously, Madison [Murphy] and Nick [Hayden] are running well,” said McCarty of the City-County champions who each had top-8 finishes at their last large invitational, the 25-team Fork Union Cross Country Invitational on Sept. 18. “If we can continue that and have a couple more people step up, I think we’ll at least be set up pretty good for the postseason.”
SherandoThough the Sherando girls had an outstanding day by taking second at Kernstown, the Warriors boys aren’t having the same level of success and placed 18th.
One issue that Sherando is having is that No. 1 runner Ben Freilich has mostly been limited to cross training for the past few weeks due to shin issues. He did run at the RVA Relays on Sept. 25.
“The boys are young, and not having Ben out there training them, that’s one less junior/senior for them to be looking up to and setting the pace,” Sherando coach Megan Roberts said. “But I think Camden [Palmer] and Justin [Dante] are really setting a great example.”
James WoodThe Colonels were the only local team to not compete at the Judges Classic, but the boys (11th) and girls (sixth) continued their strong seasons on Saturday at the Octoberfest Invitational on the non-state meet course at Great Meadow. Fifty-nine schools were represented at the meet.
The Colonel boys were without sophomore Ethan Pratt-Perez, who would have helped them in the team standings.
Coach Matthew Lofton thought it was a good experience for his squad which has victories in the smaller 13-team Central Invitational and 20-team Brunswick Invitational and took second in the larger 54-team Oatlands Invitational.
“Yesterday proved to be very fast, probably faster than I thought it was going to be, I guess just because of the competition,” said Lofton in a phone interview on Sunday. “It shows that our guys and girls are really fit at the moment.
“The downside [to meets like Oatlands and Octobefest] is that a couple of guys got sandwiched in the pack and couldn’t get out or tripped. I know Landon [Burdock] fell and was kind of blocked in. There’s pros and cons. For the front runners, I think it’s great, because it gives them a lot of fast guys to run with and helps pull them to a faster time.”
Senior Nathaniel Woshner continued to excel on Saturday, taking second out of 405 runners in 15:57. Lofton said Woshner’s progressing the way James Wood expected, but junior Jacob Oliver (70th in 17:13 and Wood’s No. 3 runner on Saturday) is someone who’s come a long way.
“He’s performed better than maybe he thought he would,” Lofton said. “He just keeps getting better every week. It’s been really great for us, because we needed that No. 5 after Chris [White] and Jimmy [Burdock] left. He’s really stepped up.”
Lofton likes what the girls are doing, and said senior Lauren Beatty is showing that she’s comfortable running fast following last year’s femur fracture.
On Saturday, James Wood also had junior Quetzali Angel-Perez finish in the team’s top five for the first time this season, taking 116th in 21:20 to place fifth on the Colonels. Angel-Perez was a Second Team All-Area selection who did not run last year.
“We have a lot of girls that are kind of fighting for that 5-7 position,” Lofton said. “Our 7, 8, 9 were within seconds of each other [Saturday], It’s been really nice having that depth. If one girl’s not having a great race, we have quite a few girls who can step up and fill in.
“Since she took the whole year off last year, [Angel-Perez] hasn’t had a lot of the additional training that a lot of the other kids had. It’s nice to see her come back to probably what she should have been running last year. She’s definitely helping out the team. And Jocelyn Kluge has really stepped up this year. She just works hard in practice, and in meets, she’s performing super well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.