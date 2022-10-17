WINCHESTER — Millbrook senior Nick Hayden might not have had the race that he wanted to at Saturday’s Third Battle Invitational, but he has every reason to believe he can have a successful postseason.
Hayden had a race that 281 other runners in the boys’ varsity race would have taken in heartbeat on the Third Battle of Winchester course. Hayden placed fourth overall by navigating the 3.1 miles in 15 minutes and 41.1 seconds, the fastest he’s ever run on his team’s home course.
But one week prior at the Albemarle Invitational held at Panorama Farms in Earlysville, Hayden recorded a personal-record time of 15:36.3 in taking second to Western Albemarle’s Owen Shifflett (15:32.5), last year’s Nike Southeast regional cross country champion.
Hayden felt he had improved in every race until Saturday, and so wanted to drop time again and break the school record of 15:27. But he also noted that Saturday marked the first time he had competed in races on back-to-back weekends this season.
“The strategy was to go out fast with the leaders,” Hayden said. “I was hoping I could close a little bit better than I did, but I felt kind of average today.”
Hayden did not run at the Third Battle Invitational last year to conserve himself for the Class 4 Northwestern District meet at the same course one week later, which Hayden won by four seconds in 15:51. But Hayden didn’t want to sit out his final opportunity to compete in the invitational.
“It’s on our home course, we get a massive crowd, it’s really spectator-friendly,” Hayden said. “You experience all the people cheering. You get all the Millbrook faculty out here, which is pretty cool. It’s fun to race in it.”
Cross country races are not what Hayden does best as evidenced by what took place last spring when Hayden captured the Class 4 state championship in the 800 meters. (Hayden was presented with his state title ring prior to the Oct. 8 home football game with Handley.)
But what Hayden accomplished at Panorama Farms emphasized once again how much of a threat he is on trails.
“It felt really good,” said Hayden, who was even with Shifflett until there was about 100 meters to go. “I was expecting to run around 16 minutes. That’s probably the best I’ve felt in a super long time.”
The district meet will once again be at Third Battle, with the meet starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Millbrook certainly will be pleased if Hayden can defend his title, but the main thing is having a strong postseason overall. Hayden is a two-time state qualifier, but he hasn’t earned All-State honors yet.
“The plan is for him to be ready Nov. 12,” said Millbrook coach Jamie McCarty, citing the date of the Class 4 state meet, which moves from Great Meadow to Oatlands in Leesburg this year. “That for him is the most important thing, the state meet.
“Today’s a little bump in the road, but last week, going head-to-head with a guy who’s one of the best guys in the state shows where we’re at when we are where we need to be.”
McCarty was pleased with the boys’ team as a whole. According to MileStat, four of the team’s seven runners had PRs in the varsity race.
“We made progress,” McCarty said. “We wanted to get better, and I felt today we took a step in the right direction. We still have a lot of work to do, though, because it’s always a competitive district and always a competitive region.”
Sherando
Like Hayden, Warriors senior Emma Ahrens also entered Saturday’s race coming off a stellar performance on Oct. 8.
After the Judges Classic at Kernstown Battlefield was canceled because of heavy rain on Oct. 1, Sherando decided to enter the Patrick Henry Invitational in Ashland the following Saturday. Ahrens made the most of the opportunity, defeating 136 other runners to capture the race by six seconds in a season PR of 19:12.
On Saturday, Ahrens placed 25th in 19:21.5. She said trying to navigate her way through a race that featured 233 runners proved to be a challenge.
“I tried to get out a little faster than usual to get ahead of the crowd,” Ahrens said. “There was just so many people, you kind of get sucked in. It’s hard to pass people while you’re trying to maintain your own speed around the course.
“Today wasn’t what I was hoping for, but I think it’s just another stepping stone to the next race in the postseason, where I’m really hoping to do well. I think it will be a much better race next week, when there’s not so many people.”
Sherando coach Megan Roberts said she definitely expects Ahrens, a state qualifer last year, to keep getting better. A year ago, Ahrens set a then-PR of 19:20 at the district meet, then ran 19:19 at regionals to qualify for the state meet.
“In the postseason, she always makes big gains,” Roberts said. “Even though she’s been coming down in time overall, she’s not done yet. She’s just going to keep dropping time.”
Ahrens is also pleased with how Sherando is faring as a team. On Saturday, James Wood was without its No. 1 runner Kate Konyar, but the Warriors placed 12th to beat fellow district contenders James Wood (13th) and Fauquier (14th).
Five of Sherando’s runners had season-bests in the varsity race. Roberts said the girls had been training particularly hard in practice leading up to Saturday’s meet.
“They’re trying to make sure they’re peaking at the right time [in the postseason], so they’re still a little fatigued,” Roberts said. “I think you’re going to see a lot bigger times out of them next week, and hopefully, regionals.
“The back end of the girls’ squad is making gains and moving up. Hopefully, we’ll have a tighter pack for next week.”
The Sherando boys had season-bests from every person but one. The Warriors didn’t have Ben Freilich on Saturday because of illness, but Dylan McGraw shined by placing 28th in 16:40.
Roberts said McGraw has bounced back well after suffering an injury earlier this season.
“Dylan dropped 10 seconds off his PR from last week, and all the guys are under 19 [minutes] now,” Roberts said. “We have a young team. Even some of the juniors are new to cross country, so they’re just kind of now figuring it out.”
James WoodThe Colonel girls had five season-bests in the varsity race, but coach Matthew Lofton was hoping to see a stronger collective effort. He wondered if Konyar’s absence might have had a mental impact on the team.
“I don’t know if Kate’s a factor, that they kind of feed off of her to kind of chase after [and she wasn’t here],” Lofton said. “But we still have a good pack.”
Junior Sarah Moss was the top Colonel and fourth local finisher on Saturday, placing 59th in a season-best 20:34.7.
“The girls have done really well this season,” Lofton said. “Today’s not the thing that matters. It’s the next week and forward that matters. I have no doubts that the girls are going to come back and be even stronger the next few weeks.”
HandleyThe Judges boys are ready to make a strong push after placing sixth in the MileStat.com XC Invitational on Saturday at Pole Green Park. Seven of Handley’s 10 runners achieved season-bests, including each of their top four.
Will Pardue (seventh in 15:10) and Garrett Stickley (ninth in 15:16) continued their stellar seasons to lead the way.
“They completely exceeded my expectations [Saturday],” said Handley coach Mark Stickley in a phone interview on Saturday. “I was hoping they’d maybe get 15:30 or something. What they did just blew me out of the water, and they looked so comfortable doing it. It was amazing.”
Stickley didn’t see his top two finish on Saturday because he was trying to help Elliott Redcay along further back. But he said a parent sent a text to him that after the duo collapsed at the end of the race, they got up and had joyful looks on their faces as they hugged each other.
“They bicker a bit here and there at practice, but at the end of the day they’re pushing each other and making each other so much better,” Stickley said.
Stickley feels like Pierce Francis (16:04) and Max Ware (16:42), who also ran season-bests on Saturday, could get under 16 minutes soon.
Redcay, the team’s No. 5 runner on Saturday, is still recovering from a back injury suffered last week and ran a 17:07. Stickley notes that Redcay has shown exceptional improvement in the past year, as he’s two minutes and 30 seconds faster now than he was at this time last year.
Stickley also likes the depth being provided by freshmen Will Thomas, Skip Dickson and Finn Slaughter behind those five.
Stickley noted that the Judges (206 points) were seeded third coming the meet, but they wound up placing fourth among Class 4 schools. Blacksburg scored 138 points to win, defending state champ Western Albemarle was third with 197 and Atlee was fourth with 198.
Stickley said the Bruins have established themselves as the clear state meet favorite throughout the season, but he feels his team — which took sixth last in Class 4 — is also a contender. The Judges were only 22 points behind Blacksburg at the adidas XC Challenge in North Carolina this year.
“I like where we are,” Stickley said. “As far as the state title goes, I think we’re part of that conversation, without question. We have to run a little better than we did today, but we’re right in the mix, I’d say.”
On the girls’ side, Handley had five of its seven runners achieve season-bests in the Emerging Elite division. Freshman Stephanie Truban led the way by placing 21st in 20:12.
Stickley said freshman Ella Warren, the team’s No. 2 runner, was sidelined by injury a couple weeks ago, and won’t run at the district meet. But he feels the Judges have a chance at finishing in the top four on Saturday and qualifying for the Region 4C meet. Kadan Jones — the daughter of Handley football coach Dan Jones — recorded a time of 22:01 on Saturday, 5:07 faster than she ran at Pole Green last year.
“I like where the girls are,” Stickley said. “Stephanie and Ella are definitely my superstar freshmen, and Stephanie ran great Saturday. To look at what Kadan Jones has done since last year is mind-boggling. Mia Kern, Emma Fout and Ellie Bessette have been running really well. To have five girls running under or around 22 minutes, I think we can get out of the district.”
Clarke CountyThe Eagles still have one more regular-season meet on Wednesday at Page County before they begin the postseason on Oct. 26 at Luray with the Bull Run meet. This year’s Clarke County teams have tough acts to follow, as the girls won the Class 2 state title while the boys were the state runners-up in Class 2 in 2021.
The Eagles did not have their full teams on Saturday at the MileStat meet, but all eight runners had season-bests while competing in the Emerging Elite division.
Only two girls competed. Sophomore and All-State runner Teya Starley starred by placing seventh in 19:39, and senior Julianna Pledgie finished in 23:00.
Eagles coach Jeff Webster said Homecoming festivities last week resulted in the girls’ being short-handed Saturday. The other girls competed in last Wednesday’s meet at East Rockingham.
On Saturday, the Clarke County boys were without their No. 1 runner and All-State finisher Cal Beckett, a junior, and his freshman brother Burns. Both of them are among the people on the team who play soccer, so they’re not always training with the team.
The Eagles are also going to have make do the rest of the season without one of their other three All-State runners from last year, sophomore Aidan Kreeb. Webster said Kreeb, who came into the season injured, is rehabbing, but won’t compete this season.
The Clarke County program as a whole didn’t have as many large invitationals scheduled as the Winchester-Frederick County schools did this season, so they could have used a chance to compete at the canceled Judges Classic to further their development.
But on Saturday, they got to see progress on a course suited for fast times. All-State runner Jackson Ellis led the boys by placing 55th in 17:19.
“Pole Green Park is arguably the flattest, fastest course they will have a chance to run up until the state meet,” Webster said. “We went in expecting personal-bests, and we wanted to give them a really nice chance at running against great competition on a fast course, and they took advantage of that.”
Webster does think the Eagles can have another big postseason.
“[With the boys] we have not had all of them run together in one sort of bona fide, full-force effort, and I think once they do that, we’re going to see some pretty positive results,” Webster said. “I’m very optimistic about both sides certainly getting through regionals to the state meet, and then we’ll have to see what the competition from down south brings.”
