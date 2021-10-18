WINCHESTER — The results of the girls’ race at Saturday’s Third Battle Invitational definitely had a different look to them.
Millbrook junior Madison Murphy placed 32nd in 19 minutes, 58.8 seconds at the Pioneers’ 39-team meet on the Third Battle of Winchester course and finished first on her own team but fifth among runners from the five local high schools.
It was the first time since Murphy’s high school debut at the Central Invitational in 2019 that she finished behind a local runner in a race that was either a postseason meet (Murphy has been the top local runner in all six of her postseason races) or a regular-season race that had at least four local schools entered (Judges Classic, Third Battle, City-County). That streak covers 10 races.
Murphy wasn’t thinking about what place she was going to finish on Saturday, though. After dealing with the first significant injury issues of her high school career, the two-time Class 4 Northwestern District champion and two-time All-State runner (fourth twice) just wanted to have the sensation of feeling comfortable in a race before she embarks on what she hopes will be another memorable postseason. The Class 4 Northwestern District meet this Saturday at the Third Battle of Winchester course kicks off the postseason.
Murphy said she began experiencing pain on the inside of her left thigh and knee about a month ago, and has also had issues with her pelvis.
“I’ve had trouble with my alignment as far as my pelvis shifting,” Murphy said. “I had some acupuncture done and got realigned at the chiropractor, but then the pain shifted to my right side. So I’ve been dealing with pain in my right knee.”
Murphy took first in the City-County meet on the Third Battle course on Sept. 29 in 19:09.4. Because of that hard run, Murphy and almost all of Millbrook’s varsity runners sat out the Judges Classic on Oct. 2.
But because of her injury issues, Murphy was also held out of the Albemarle Invitational at Panorama Farms on Oct. 9. Saturday’s race was Murphy’s first since the City-County meet, and she thought it went well. Murphy said she’s trying to focus on staying balanced with her running motion so her pain doesn’t shift around.
“I’m feeling a lot better than what I have in the past couple of weeks,” Murphy said. “Today we held back [on running too hard] just because I hope to go out strong and hard and make districts one of the best races I’ve had this season.”
Murphy felt she had a good summer of training, so she feels like she has what it takes to do well in the upcoming weeks.
“This is the first time we’ve had to deal with something like this with her, so we’re just taking it cautious,” said Millbrook coach Jamie McCarty on Saturday. “She felt fine today, and we could have went full-gas. But we kind of just decided that, obviously, the next three weeks for her hopefully is what’s going to be way more important.
“Coming out of here feeling healthy and feeling better was the important thing, and she did that. She felt pretty good when we were done, so we’re on the right road there.”
Millbrook finished a respectable 13th out of 39 teams on Saturday even with Murphy holding back a bit and senior Lina Guerrero out because of illness. The Pioneers have 13 people on this year’s roster after only having five people compete at last year’s district meet.
“The team has been really good this year,” Murphy said. “I’m glad we have good underclassmen girls and a good JV team for both the girls and guys and a pretty strong varsity team for girls and guys.
“We’re just hoping we can make a statement at districts, and hopefully get some PRs since it’s here. We’ll see what we can do. We’re excited.”
McCarty said the girls’ team had three or four season-bests on Saturday.
“I thought we had a pretty good day,” McCarty said. “Obviously, it’s easy to get your season’s-best here. It’s always fast. But I thought that the group ran well and competed well.”
McCarty held out most of his top boys’ runners on Saturday in advance of the district meet. Of those who did run, he liked what saw from junior Austin Conley in particular. He led the Pioneers with a time of 17:45.2.
“The guys we did run in the varsity race all ran really well,” McCarty said. “Austin Conley broke 18 for the first time ever, so for him, he’s been that 6, 7 guy for us, and I think he’s feeling pretty good. The thing I talked about all year is having some depth, and I feel like that’s kind of starting to come together for us.”
Sherando
Sherando junior Emma Ahrens was the second-fastest local runner on Saturday behind James Wood’s Lauren Beatty, placing 26th with a time of 19:48.2 that improved on her previous best at the course by nine seconds. She might have been closer to her goal of sub-19:30 if her side hadn’t started bothering her in the second mile.
“The second mile didn’t really go as I planned it to,” Ahrens said. “I started getting a side-stitch. That’s something new [for me this season]. I don’t think I hydrated like I should have before the race, and it affected me there.”
Sherando placed a solid 14th in the 39-school race, 17 points and one spot behind Millbrook. Eva Winston finished a second behind Ahrens, and the Warriors’ No. 3-6 runners finished within 51 seconds of each other.
“They had some really fast times today,” Ahrens said of her teammates. “Everyone’s really close together, so it’s nice to be able to have the depth where if someone goes out, we have someone just as fast as them.”
Clarke County
Eagles coach Jeff Webster said it was great to see numerous personal records from his runners. On the girls’ side, freshman Teya Starley had another exceptional performance in a large field against larger schools, posting a time of 20:20.7 to take 52nd out of 261 runners after taking 14th out of 100 runners in 21:19.8 at the Judges Classic at Kernstown Battlefield two weeks prior.
“Everybody saw improvement,” Webster said.
Webster said he had some runners on his teams who were unhappy about getting knocked around or pushed over while making their way through the massive field of runners.
“They learned a hard lesson about what cross country can be like,” Webster said. “They’ll learn from it and be better runners in the future.”
Webster said he always find the Third Battle to be a good preparation prior to the postseason, which begins for the Eagles on Oct. 27 with the Bull Run District meet at New Market Battlefield. Webster’s girls’ teams gave advanced the Class 2 state meet in all six of his seasons as coach.
“We say [this meet] is a really big pool, and you’re jumping in the deep end,” Webster said. “It’s nice to get a little bit of a different look in terms of what the best runners in the state look like. How do they go up, how do they race, what’s the start like. The whole energy level here is so much different, so it’s a really good experience.
“And from now on, we can step back and take the experience from here and apply it to the rest of our season.”
Handley
The Judges competed in the other major state race on the Virginia calendar on Saturday, the MileStat.com XC Invitational at Pole Green Park in Mechanicsville.
Handley’s boys’ team placed 11th out of 44 scoring teams.
“I thought we did pretty solid,” Handley coach Mark Stickley said in a phone interview on Saturday. “I don’t think we ran our best, but I think to get 11th in a strong field like that was really good.”
Stickley said the 130-mile trip from Winchester on Saturday might have left the team a little flat, as the Judges boys did not set any PRs at the meet.
“It’s good to have a day you don’t feel like is our best day and still look pretty darn competitive with some really good teams,” Stickley said.
Stickley said his sophomore son Garrett is running better after sitting out the Judges Classic two weeks ago. Garrett was the Judges’ No. 4 runner at a meet in Grottoes on Oct. 6 (17:04) and was the No. 3 runner for the team Saturday (17:10) in a race where it was hard for all of Handley’s runners to maneuver in the 351-boy field.
“I don’t know if he’s 100 percent, but he’s certainly running better,” Mark Stickley said.
The Judges did not enter a full team for the Elite Varsity girls’ division. Stickley said his runners are battling colds, but Mikayla Freimuth set a PR in a time of 21:25 and Peyton Duvall was five seconds behind.
“Mikayla ran very well,” Stickley said. “That was her first personal record since we were down here two years ago.”
Handley also entered some runners in the JV girls race No. 1. Junior Sarah Roberson — who was also held out of the Judges Classic — competed in that race and recorded a time of 24:06. Roberson — who entered the year as Handley’s No. 1 runner — has been dealing with a hip flexor issue and had not competed in a race since Sept. 25.
“She’s not 100 percent, but she looked much better than I expected her to after missing quite a bit of time,” Stickley said. “Hopefully, she’ll be OK for the district meet.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.