WINCHESTER — As the lead runners charged down the hill at Kernstown Battlefield for the first time at Thursday's Region 4C meet, someone said, "Is that James?"
It's easy to understand why there was some disbelief. Sherando junior James Harris has been the best runner in the Frederick County-Winchester area the past two years. But rarely do you see someone not wearing a yellow and green uniform setting the pace at any point over a 3.1-mile cross country race when Loudoun Valley is involved.
Harris — who led Thursday's race after the first mile after recording a time of about 4 minutes and 52 seconds — eventually saw four runners from the two-time defending national champions pass him. But he had several reasons to smile on Thursday.
In taking fifth place, he was the fastest non-Loudoun Valley runner. His time of 16:23.5 was the fastest he's ever run at Kernstown. And most importantly, he's heading to the Class 4 state meet for the third straight year. The Class 4 meet will take place next Saturday at Great Meadow in The Plains.
"My main goal was to get top 10," said Harris, who placed 11th at last year's Region 4C meet at the Oatlands Plantation. "Coming in fifth made me extremely happy. Going back to states for my third year in a row feels amazing."
Harris is always someone who likes to go out hard in cross country races. He said he typically likes to go out and run at a pace of 5:05-5:15 for the first mile. For comparison's sake, Wednesday's champion, Loudoun Valley senior Kellen Hasle, ran Thursday's race at an average mile pace of 5:19 and won by 22 seconds in 15:57.8. Hasle (third place last year) is the top returning runner from last year's Class 4 state meet.
But Harris said one of the Loudoun Valley runners told him before the race they weren't planning on running the first mile abnormally fast, so Harris decided to set the pace. Harris recorded his fastest-ever first mile for a cross country race, which gave him a lead of about five meters over a pack of Viking runners.
"I was just like, 'All right, I'm going to go out and take [the lead],' and see what people can do," Harris said. "See if they'll attack me and try to bring me down, or if they want to stay back. I knew Valley were going to be ones who were going to give me trouble.
"They pushed me even harder than I usually [push] during races. I'm extremely happy they came up behind me."
Harris said he ran the first mile at Fairview Park in Woodstock at the Class 4 Northwestern District meet in 4:55, which gave him the early lead. Bothered by the warm temperature, Harris slowed significantly in the last six-tenths of a mile and finished 13 seconds behind Liberty's Sam Rodman.
Thursday was much cooler, which allowed Harris to battle with the Viking runners even after losing the lead. Hasle blew everyone away, but Harris finished only four seconds behind runner-up Kevin Carlson and five seconds ahead of sixth-place finisher Rodman. Finishing ahead of Rodman was another goal that Harris had.
"Usually I run a lot better in cooler weather," Harris said. "Last week the weather just got to me. I wasn't expecting it to be that hot that soon. ... I felt weather played a big role in my race today.
"This gives me a lot of confidence. Knowing that I can stick with Valley during a race and not fall back like [I have in the past], makes me really happy. Hopefully, I can do it again next week at states."
Sherando coach Megan Roberts said she definitely did not expect Harris to go out as hard as he did.
"It worked out well for him," said Roberts with a smile. "He likes to race out front. That motivated him, and having people breathing down his neck kept him going and kept him fighting."
Sherando's team wasn't at full strength, as regular No. 2 runner Ty Waits was unavailable because of injury and his brother Luke was unavailable because of illness. Junior Jonathan Gates (14th in 17:08.8) and sophomore Graham Schultz (20th in 17:25.3) were the fifth- and seventh-best local runners on Thursday, respectively.
"The boys went out there and gave it all they had, and that's all I can ask for from them today," said Roberts, whose boys placed sixth.
Sherando's typical No. 1 girls' runner Molly Robinson was slowed by an illness, but freshmen Eva Winston (18th in 20:28.6) and Emma Ahrens (22nd in 20:38.6) were the sixth- and ninth-best local runners, respectively.
"Molly gutted it out and did all she can do," said Roberts, whose girls also placed sixth. "I'm really proud of all the girls, because we have such a young team. They were really nervous, but they didn't let their nerves get the best of them."
Handley
Handley senior Grayson Westfall placed 10th in 16:57.3 to get the last individual state-qualifying spot on the boys' side. He's the first Judges boy to qualify for the state meet since John Delaney in 2017.
Westfall said he finished where he thought he would, but it still meant to lot to actually keep his season going.
"It's crazy," Westfall said. "I'm very, very happy with how I've done. This is a really big accomplishment for me."
Handley coach Mark Stickley couldn't have been happier for him, especially since Westfall was sick all week.
"He ran tough," Stickley said. "He did what he needed to do. He ran a smart race and got himself in a good spot. He's worked hard to accomplish what he's accomplished.
"His mom reminded me that one of his goals was to break 17 minutes on this course, and he did that today. I'm really happy for him."
Stickley said it was tough to see one of Handley's top runners, Bennett Cupps, struggle with an illness in his final race. He was glad another senior in Kendall Felix went out strong, taking 29th in 21:10.1 in the girls' competition.
"She had a good race," said Stickley, who coached the Judges' girls for the first time this year. "She was my bridge to all the new runners we had on the team. I enjoyed coaching the girls."
Clarke County
The Eagles no longer have four of the top five runners from last year's Class 2 girls' state championship team, but Clarke County found itself in a familiar place on Wednesday.
Clarke County defended its Region 2B championship at the New Market Battlefield by scoring 35 points to Madison County's 36. One week earlier at the same course, the Mountaineers won the Bull Run District title with 40 points to the Eagles' 45.
Clarke County coach Jeff Webster thought the Eagles had a good chance of climbing past the Mountaineers coming into the meet.
At the Bull Run District meet, Clarke County's No. 6 runner finished ahead of Madison County's No. 5 runner. At the Region 2B meet, the Eagles stepped it up even more, as all five of their scoring runners (and a sixth in Hannah Ventura, who placed 15th) finished ahead of the Mountaineers' No. 4 runner.
"In a larger meet, we felt that our chances were pretty solid, but one point is still pretty close," Webster said.
Webster said senior Kateri Thorne's season has impressed him the most. Thorne was the Eagles' No. 6 runner at the state meet last year, and she paced the team with a fourth-place finish in 22:43 on Wednesday.
"I'm really happy with how Kateri has taken leadership and sort of solidified herself," Webster said. "She's maintained that No. 1 spot. She's just been really consistent and really strong. We've always been able to count on her to be up front."
Webster said everyone on the team has shown improvement. Also at the regional meet, sophomore Sydney Jacobson (23:04) took sixth, freshman Ava Mansfield (23:29) placed 10th, sophomore Ellen Smith (23:36) crossed 12th and freshman Audrey Price (23:45) took 14th.
"The gap between our No. 1 and our No. 5 runners is very small," Webster said. "It was just over a minute at the regional meet. If one of our girls isn't having a great day, someone is there to step up and take her place."
As for the state meet, Webster thinks his team has the potential for a lot of success there as well. The Class 2 state competition is next Saturday at Green Hill Park in Salem.
"I think the state meet is a situation where all runners have to be doing their best, and we can only worry about how we do, and let the chips fall where they may," Webster said. "I had the conversation with [the girls Thursday] that we can walk off the bus [predicted to be] the fourth- or fifth-best team and I think the possibility exists we can be anywhere from third to sixth.
"I think it's just going to be one of those years where 20 or 25 points could separate a handful of teams."
