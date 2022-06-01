WINCHESTER — There is still no timeline on when construction will begin on the Crosspointe Center development in eastern Frederick County.
But a representative with Winchester-based Glaize Developments, which is developing the project, says Crosspointe’s scope has substantially expanded since the purchase of an additional 169 acres last fall.
In 2016, the Frederick County Board of Supervisors approved a rezoning application for Crosspointe — allowing for a 574-acre mixed-use development east of Interstate 81 and adjacent to Tasker Road and Hillandale Lane. Plans initially called for up to 1,578 residential units, 1 million-plus square feet of commercial space, and major road improvements to handle increased traffic. According to Crosspointe’s approved rezoning application, the project will be completed in three phases, with the developer paying $3,000 for every residential unit. That money will go to Frederick County Public Schools.
Last fall, Glaize Developments purchased 169 adjacent acres that was part of the planned Villages at Artrip. This property, which was rezoned in 2006 for Residential Planned Community purposes, allows for 793 residential units and 128,550 square feet of commercial space. About 18 acres would also be reserved for a future elementary school. The rezoning application called for the Villages at Artrip to be built in three phases.
The merging of the Villages at Artrip land with the Crosspointe land now makes the development approximately 740 acres, with 2,371 residential units.
Glaize Developments President JP Carr said that design work is being done on a planned extension of Warrior Drive that will cut through the Villages at Artrip property and the original Crosspointe property.
Carr said there is still no specific timeline for when construction will move forward on the development.
“We’re in no rush,” Carr said. “Adding this property to the mix makes certain things easier, but it also makes us want to rethink the plan a little bit. So we’re trying to figure that out at the moment and figure out which way to go.”
