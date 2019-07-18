KERNSTOWN — It has been more than three years since the Frederick County Board of Supervisors approved a rezoning application for Crosspointe Center, but there’s still no timeline on when construction will start on the 574-acre, mixed-use development located east of Interstate 81 and adjacent to Tasker Road and Hillandale Lane.
Crosspointe, which is being developed by Winchester-based Glaize Developments, calls for up to 1,578 residential units and more than a million square feet of commercial space, as well as major improvements to roadways to handle increased traffic.
Glaize Developments President JP Carr said in a Tuesday phone interview that Glaize has been in discussions with several potential users of the property, but he cannot disclose who they are. In addition to retail, he said discussions are taking place about what types of office uses Glaize would like to see at Crosspointe.
“We have the opportunity to create a whole new market and whole new environment at Crosspointe, but we want to make sure we have the right mix in there,” Carr said.
While he feels positive about the Winchester area’s housing market, there have been concerns about the commercial market, noting that several grocery stores and retailers have closed in recent months.
Carr said Crosspointe could take years to develop, adding that there are “a couple of big prospects that may or may not materialize.” Glaize has the option to do the construction itself or sell the property — or portions of the property — to someone else and let the buyers do their own construction.
“There is timeline to start,” Carr said about Crosspointe. “It is when the time is right and when the user is right. With a development that size, you don’t want to do it wrong. You want to do it correctly.”
According to Crosspointe’s approved rezoning application, the project will be completed in three phases, with the proffer statement saying the first phase will be limited to the development of 960,000 square feet of commercial space and 938 residences. The developer will have to pay $3,000 for every residential unit. The money will go to Frederick County schools.
