WINCHESTER — For decades, Frederick County officials have wanted to expand Va. 37 eastward, but the project's $811 million cost has kept it from moving forward.
On Monday, the county's Board of Supervisors held a work session with state and federal elected officials and representatives from the Virginia Department of Transportation and the Commonwealth Transportation Board to discuss the project and explore ways to possibly get it started.
Among those in attendance were Dels. Bill Wiley and Wendy Gooditis, Rep. Ben Cline and state Sen. Jill Vogel, who participated remotely. U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, Rep. Jennifer Wexton and Del. Dave LaRock sent representatives.
"I just want to say how appreciative I am that we're having this meeting because 37, it has been an issue for so long," Vogel said. "And I noticed there is a high degree of impatience over transportation issues. It doesn't matter where you are in that area, I think [extending] 37 would make a tremendous contribution to addressing issues of gridlock and all the challenges that are getting worse all the time."
Va. 37's existing portion dates to the 1960s and is about 9 miles long. It is located entirely in Frederick County and connects to Interstate 81/U.S. 11 at both ends, forming a western bypass of Winchester.
It was Supervisor Blaine Dunn's idea to revisit the stalled Va. 37 eastern bypass. He said that from his perspective, "We need to address the transportation issue big time."
John Bishop, the county's assistant planning director, told the group how discussions to extend Va. 37 eastward to loop around Winchester have been around since the 1970s, with plans in place since the late 1980s. But funding struggles have plagued the project. He said The Great Recession (2007-09) "didn't really do us any favors in terms of being able to move forward with funding."
Despite its big price tag, Bishop said the western bypass is crucial to address the transportation needs of a growing county. He explained the existing portion of Va. 37 is already an overburdened alternative route whenever there are traffic crashes or other incidents on I-81 — to the point that traffic is sometimes hindered in the entire western portion of the county. Extending Va. 37 east would greatly improve the situation, he said.
He also noted that most residential and commercial development is in the county's eastern portion and that a growing commuter population is accessing primary highways traveling east. An eastern bypass would better connect key corridors in the county's eastern portion, in addition to I-81 and U.S. 11. It also would enhance access to the Virginia Inland Port located off U.S. 522 South in Warren County.
But Bishop conceded that "projects of this scale just do not happen without state and federal support."
Dunn agrees that extending Va. 37 is critical. He noted that in the 1970s, when the western bypass was completed, the county's population was about 34,000. It's now about 91,000 and slated to grow by 45,000 in the next 20 years. Dunn said he's "just trying to solve a community problem."
Supervisor Bob Wells said traffic volume is increasing all over the county due to residential, industrial and business growth and expressed particular concern about the I-81 exit 307 interchange near Stephens City, where traffic traffic backups occur regularly.
"I-81 is bumper to bumper trucks," Wells said. "It's a deathtrap. I'm on it every day."
Wells said the county has "serious transportation problems" and urged the elected officials at Monday's meeting to do what they can to help.
"We're here to do what we can to make it safer in Frederick County," Wells said. "And it's not the idea of getting somewhere quicker. It's the idea of being safe."
He added that it would be easier to extend Va. 37 before more development occurs. He said undeveloped land in the eastern part of the county won't stay that way forever.
Gooditis asked if the $811 million would cover the cost of the project in its entirety, and Bishop confirmed it would — including the acquisition of real estate in eastern Frederick County. She also asked if there was a strong desire among area residents for the project, to which Dunn replied "absolutely."
Wiley asked if a phased approach to constructing an eastern bypass is possible. Bishop told him the county is exploring that option.
Last week, the Board of Supervisors approved studies to evaluate where the most critical sections of the Va. 37 extensions are needed and determine the feasibility of funding and building the roadway in segments.
Bishop said the study should take six months to a year to complete.
Bishop also noted that the supervisors recently set aside $8.7 million to address transportation needs and approved spending up to $11 million to make the county's Smart Scale applications more competitive. In recent years, the county has struggled to obtain funding for major road projects through Smart Scale — Virginia's data-driven prioritization method to fund road improvements.
County officials have said the county would likely have more success in securing Smart Scale funding if it has money set aside for road projects.
Dunn called for Smart Scale reforms, saying the process puts less urban localities such as Frederick County at a disadvantage and doesn't address projected needs. Commonwealth Transportation Board member Mark Merrill said Smart Scale is expected to be revised sometime next year.
Merrill said he thinks the county is moving in the right direction by examining building the Va. 37 in segments, noting that an $811 million project is "a tough sell."
Dunn asked about the possibility of obtaining federal grants for the project.
Zack Golden, state director for Sen. Warner, said a key criteria in a grant application is how a project would alleviate supply chain constraints. He suggested noting in the application how a Va. 37 extension would benefit the Virginia Inland Port.
Lana Westfall, a staff member for Rep. Jennifer Wexton, said Wexton would "wholeheartedly support" any grant funding and would write letters of support for the project.
Merrill floated the idea of using tolls to finance the Va. 37 extension, saying that tolls led to "significant improvements" on Northern Virginia roads.
But Gooditis said getting a toll proposal passed at the state level would be "very tough."
Also at the meeting, the five supervisors present — Dunn, Wells, Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr., Judith McCann-Slaughter and Josh Ludwig — unanimously voted in support of a resolution for additional improvements to I-81 in the county. The resolution, which will be sent to the Commonwealth Transportation Board, calls for widening I-81 in both directions between exits 317 and 323, as well as between exits 307 and 313, should funding become available.
