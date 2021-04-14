WINCHESTER — Nothing may be more satisfying than serving your family a meal made from fruits and vegetables you grew in your own garden. But not all of us have the time or energy to tend a garden or the know-how to keep the bugs and critters away.
Joining a Community Supported Agriculture program, or CSA, lets those of us without the gift of gardening enjoy the fruits and vegetables of someone else’s labor.
With a CSA, farmers sell shares in their upcoming crops. The money coming in from CSA subscriptions gives the farmers the cash to purchase seed and hire workers. As the farmers harvest the produce, they box it up for “shareholders” on a regular basis — usually weekly — throughout the growing season.
This partnership between farmer and CSA member can be just as satisfying as growing your own food. Not only do CSA members get access to a variety of produce throughout the season, they are also helping a local farmer continue to do what he or she does best.
Around for decades, CSAs really blossomed last spring, when supermarket shelves ran low on staples at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic and people became concerned about breakdowns in the supply chain.
“Thirty people signed up for this season before the end of the year last year,” said Mike Smith, who runs Shenandoah Valley Produce CSA.
Through Shenandoah Valley Produce CSA, Smith offers four to seven varieties of fresh vegetables in a weekly box. The veggies are harvested a day or two before the scheduled pickup day.
Smith’s CSA had 80 members last year and can accept 100 this year.
“We keep trying to grow every year,” said Smith, who started the farm in 2014 after he graduated from the College of William & Mary. “Last year, it went incredibly smoothly.”
A new CSA is being offered locally this year by someone familiar to local bluegrass fans. Springfield Exit band member David Lay said he’s preparing a CSA from produce he grows on a 4-acre farm outside Stephens City.
Lay ran Linda’s Mercantile on North Frederick Pike with his wife and fellow Springfield Exit member Linda Lay before they closed down and moved to Tennessee. The couple returned to the northern Shenandoah Valley last year to raise their grandchildren.
In addition to the CSA, Lay is growing vegetables for local restaurants, such as Bonnie Blue in Winchester and Magnolia’s at the Mill in Purcellville.
Lay is offering his CSA in two stages. In the first stage, participants will get lettuce, broccoli, collards, carrots and turnips, tomatoes, corn, peppers, watermelon, potatoes and peaches.
The CSA will take a break for a few weeks before starting up again in the fall with another round of signups for late-season boxes filled with various varieties of squash, pie pumpkins and more tomatoes.
The following are some local CSAs. If you’re interested, sign up ASAP.
• Chilly Hollow Farm in Berryville, visit chillyhollowproduce.com or call 610-574-0008
A chemical-free farm, Chilly Hollow offers a 16-week CSA that begins the second full week in May — which puts the start date for Tuesday members at May 11 and May 14 for Friday members — and continues until the last full week of August. Pick up is on the farm at 345 Chilly Hollow Road, a quarter mile off Va. 7, on Tuesdays and Fridays.
Almost everything will be harvested the morning of your pickup so the produce is extremely fresh.
The farm uses floating row covers to protect against most pests and, if necessary, will only use certified organic pesticides/fungicides.
• West Oaks Farm Market, 4305 Middle Road in Frederick County; call 540-539-8175 or wofmarket@gmail.com
West Oaks Farm Market has 100 memberships available for its 2021 season, according to its Facebook page. One share is equivalent to three-quarters of a bushel and costs $35 per week for 20 weeks for a total of $700 for the season. You can also sign up for a half share and pick up every other week for 20 weeks for $350.
West Oaks will deliver within 5 miles of its market for an additional $10 a week.
If you are interested, stop by the market or email wofmarket@gmail.com.
• Shenandoah Valley Produce, grows its vegetables without chemicals. The plants are fed organic raw earth minerals and plant extracts to create a nutritionally dense product.
The CSA begins on Mother’s Day and lasts until the first Sunday in October.
Pickups will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays at Willow Grove Farm at 760 Merrimans Lane, one of several sites where Smith has set up gardens.
A full share for the season is $500.
To sign up, go to www.shenandoahvalleyproduce.com or call Smith at 540-336-9412.
• David Lay Farms CSA, Stephens City
The cost for Lay’s CSA is $420 for a 12-week commitment beginning in mid-May. Delivery is included in that price.
Each box will hold at least eight or nine varieties of vegetables and fruits.
Lay said he attempts to keep his growing practices as sustainable as he can using integrated pest management, disease resistant varieties and hard work.
To learn more, call Lay at 540-974-0177.
Meat only CSAs
A couple of local farms offer meat-only CSAs including Skyview Acres in Frederick County (call 540-247-8585 or visit skyviewfarming.com) and Richard’s Fruit Market, 641 Middle Road, (call 540-869-1455 to ask about availability).
