BERRYVILLE — The acting deputy secretary of the Department of Homeland Security says some people peacefully protesting police brutality are aiding violent protesters who he accused of “terrorism” and trying to overthrow the U.S. government.
“Let’s not kid ourselves, some of those peaceful protesters are the shield. You don’t show up at a protest with an umbrella to hide people behind you if you’re going to be peaceful,” Kenneth T. Cuccinelli told about 150 people at a police appreciation picnic in Chet Hobert Park on Saturday. “Maybe you intend to be peaceful but aid and abet violence.”
Cuccinelli, a former Republican state senator, Virginia attorney general from 2010-14 and failed gubernatorial candidate, said a July 17 protest at Grant Park in Chicago to take down the Christopher Columbus statue was an example of terrorism.
“There are peaceful protesters. We all want to protect them. There are rioters and criminals, frankly, we’d all like to arrest them. But among them are the ones that are targeting law enforcement to put fear in the heart of law enforcement and to try to compel us to make policy changes through violence,” he said. “We have a word for that in the English language and that word is terrorism.”
The U.S. has no criminal statute defining domestic terrorism. The USA Patriot Act, passed shortly after the 9/11 attacks in 2001, defines it as an attempt intimidate the population, coerce government policy and affect government conduct through “mass destruction, assassination or kidnapping” or if a person commits an act “dangerous to human life.”
Cuccinelli asked the audience to watch Chicago Police Department video of the Grant Park protest. Cuccinelli called it a “fake peaceful protest.”
Video shows a small number of the thousands of protesters acting violently. The violent protesters are seen throwing frozen water bottles and cans at officers who fire back pepper spray.
Cuccinelli said 49 officers were injured. Police were also accused of violence at the protest.
In phone video, an officer can be seen punching an 18-year-old anti-violence advocate and community youth organizer who had her front teeth knocked out by the blow. The incident is one of 20 complaints of excessive force by police at the protest under investigation by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.
Cuccinelli also said violent protesters in Portland, Oregon, were guilty of terrorism. He said President Trump’s deployment of federal troops was done to prevent the federal courthouse from being burned down. But Portland’s mayor and Oregon’s governor opposed the deployment, saying the protests had been dwindling until the troops showed up and exacerbated tensions.
Cuccinelli said it was “out of bounds” for protesters to exercise their First Amendment right to protest at the houses of public officials. And he joked about a white St. Louis couple seen in a video emerging from their mansion in a gated community during an anti-racism protest on June 28.
The man is seen pointing a semi-automatic rifle and the woman is seen pointing a semi-automatic pistol at a group of people who walk by on the sidewalk. The man and woman have been charged with unlawful use of a weapon.
“They could work a little bit on their gun handling,” Cuccinelli said, drawing applause and laughs from the crowd. “But when your police aren’t coming, I got news for you, that’s what the Second Amendment is for.”
Cuccinelli said “sometimes you’ve got to deal with things yourself” regarding crime, but it was not ideal.
“But there’s going to be more of that the more politicians tie the hands of law enforcement,” he said. “We need to work together to avoid that.”
Cuccinelli saluted murdered Fairfax Detective Vicki Armel and Officer Michael Gabarino who were killed by a man in the police department parking lot in 2006. He said Gabarino was a personal friend who’d taken him on his first police ride along.
Cuccinelli said the targeted murders of police officers is happening “more and more.”
The FBI reported that through Aug. 4, there had been 31 officers killed compared to 27 at the same time last year. But the National Law Enforcement Memorial Fund website reported that 27 officers were killed by guns through June 30 compared to 28 at the same time last year. The site said “ambush-style attacks” were down 50% compared to last year. Overall line-of-duty deaths, which include crashes and heart attacks, have remained level over the last decade, with an average of 158 officers dying annually, according to the website.
Police kill about 1,000 people annually in the line of duty, according to a Washington Post database. Most officer-involved homicides are ruled justifiable.
Cuccinelli said officers are sometimes required to make split-second, life-and-death decisions. While saying police have an extremely difficult job, he said people were justifiably angry over the death of Black driver George Floyd under the knee of white Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin on May 25.
Cuccinelli also acknowledged historical racism in the criminal justice system. He referenced the case of Thomas Haynesworth, a Black man in Richmond who was freed in 2011 after spending 27 years in prison after being wrongfully convicted of multiple sexual assaults.
Cuccinelli said 99% of the nation’s approximately 750,000 officers do the job right and the ones who don’t need to be held accountable. He said efforts at police reform and racial reconciliation were ongoing.
“It’s a long process. There’s no end to it,” he said. “We’re going to continually work on this. We’re going to evolve and get better as a nation and as a law enforcement.”
To be fair, it does appear that Ken agrees that: 1.) peaceful protest must be protected, 2.) the murder of George was abhorrent 3,) there are violent people who get in the protests to incite violence and who do criminally violent acts 4.) that racism is embedded in our society and it is wrong 5.) that police officers have difficult decisions and jobs. But the way the article leads off is tilted towards casting his remarks in a different light, suggesting that the protesters are terrorists bent on bringing down the government. Whether you are a Ken fan or not, lets be fair in our assessments of persons political positions.
Isn't it wonderful that in today's "enlightened" environment, people can still denigrate another's skin color and our brave and stunning press allows a comment like that to stand. When you're statement involves condescension or insult based on color of skin, isn't that... oh, I don't know... racist?
Anti-white racism is the new racism.
“ Believe what I say not what I do”, Says the very white man.
