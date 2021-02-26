WINCHESTER — Ten months after an independent study found the Winchester Fire and Rescue Department to be in crisis, significant strides have been made toward getting it back on track.
That was the assessment of interim Fire and Rescue Chief Hadden Culp, who on Wednesday updated City Council's Public Safety Committee on his department's progress.
The study of the Winchester Fire and Rescue Department, performed by the independent Emergency Services Consulting International (ESCI) firm of Chantilly, was released in April and revealed how years' worth of escalating tensions between the department and Rouss City Hall created a situation where Winchester was no longer adequately protected in the event of fires or medical emergencies.
According to the study, Fire and Rescue personnel blamed the crisis on city officials for creating a demoralizing environment that caused high employee turnover, while city administrators countered that they had become frustrated trying to manage a hybrid department comprised of city-paid career personnel and independent volunteers.
Tensions between city government and the Fire and Rescue Department became particularly tense during the tenure of City Manager Eden Freeman, from July 2014 through March 2020. Four different people ran the department during Freeman's time in office — chiefs Allen Baldwin and William A. Garrett, and interim chiefs Frank Wright and Scott Kensinger. Three months after Freeman's departure, Garrett resigned from the department citing an ongoing hostile work environment that he said had been fomented by the former city manager.
Under Freeman's watch, the department suffered an exodus of employees and volunteers — so much so that by 2017 it could no longer sufficiently staff emergency responses. That led to an high number of driver-only responses where just one person per firetruck or ambulance was dispatched to the scene of a fire, accident or medical emergency.
Culp, who retired from the Prince William County Fire and Rescue Department in 2011 after 34 years of service, was appointed interim fire and rescue chief in June by Mary Beth Price, who was serving as interim city manager. When Dan Hoffman came to Winchester in September to become full-time city manager, he expressed confidence in Culp and said he was in no hurry to find a permanent replacement.
Culp, now in his eighth month as interim chief, made a priority of addressing the deficiencies identified in the ECSI study. He told the Public Safety Committee on Wednesday that he eliminated driver-only responses in September and is currently working toward having at least three staff members on each piece of firefighting apparatus during calls for service.
Twelve new firefighter/paramedic recruits that are currently in training are expected to graduate in April and join the department on a full-time basis this summer, which should boost staffing levels to the point where the need for mandatory overtime will be greatly reduced.
Culp said he brought in Caleb Sherwood to serve as deputy fire marshal. Sherwood is still in training but is already helping to perform a community risk assessment. Additionally, two administrative employees in the Fire and Rescue Department are now helping the Fire Marshal's Office with operational duties, giving Sherwood and Winchester Fire Marshal Jeremy Luttrell more time to focus on the public safety and investigative aspects of their jobs.
A new software system installed on Jan. 1, Culp said, streamlined paperwork by allowing the department's fire-safety inspectors "to do work from our laptops out in the field. We don't have to come back [to the office] to write reports for the inspections, so it has reduced the amount of time spent on a typical inspection by 50%, which is huge."
Up next, Culp said, is drafting a department budget for the new fiscal year that begins July 1, reviewing Winchester's mutual-aid agreement with the Frederick County Fire and Rescue Department, ensuring equal pay for all department employees and developing a strategic plan to anticipate future needs.
An operational audit has been scheduled for April 2022 to determine if the Winchester Fire and Rescue Department is making sufficient progress in its ongoing improvement efforts.
Attending Wednesday's Public Safety Committee meeting, which was held via teleconference, were Chairwoman Kim Herbstritt and members Les Veach and Evan Clark.
