A conditional-use permit (CUP) for a dog breeding kennel near Middletown that would have resolved a violation was denied last week by the Frederick County Board of Supervisors.
The CUP was needed to bring the Larrick Lane kennel into compliance because DBF Russell Terriers, which sells and shows Jack Russell Terriers, is operating in a Rural Areas (RA) zoning district without one.
On a 4-3 vote, the supervisors denied the CUP.
County Planning Director Wyatt Pearson said in an email the kennel is an active violation and that "the denial of the CUP will result in us continuing enforcement action to halt operation of the kennel if the owners do not comply."
Candace Lundin and her husband Frank Zureick began breeding Jack Russell Terriers in Loudoun County in 2002 and later relocated to southern Frederick County near Middletown. In addition to selling the terriers, they train them to be shown competitively, the CUP application states, and have won at international dog shows. The application describes DBF Russell Terriers as a "preservation breeder" that acts "as conservationists to preserve their (the dog's) historical differentiation and predictable characteristics."
The kennel's CUP application sought to be able to board and breed up to 16 female dogs, not including their litters, at any given time, according to county documents. Another 15 dogs reside within a home on the property.
The applicant proposed 20 to 30 litters annually, with the litter size consisting of three to five pups each, county documents show. Customers come to the kennel by appointment only, with visits averaging one to two per week.
"DBF Russell Terriers enjoys an unmatched reputation, with buyers flying from every state in the country plus Canada, to choose a pet pup and take it back in the cabin of the plane. Breeders from Europe and South America look to DBF to add to their breeding programs," according to the application.
One woman who spoke during a public hearing held on the matter called the operation "essentially a puppy mill."
Opequon District Supervisor Robert Wells made the original motion to deny the CUP, ultimately supported by Josh Ludwig (Shawnee), Shawn Graber (Back Creek), Judith McCann-Slaughter (Stonewall) and Wells.
"Having lived beside a breeding facility for several years, I know the headaches that it causes in a residential area... I believe the applicant has a good idea as far as what she is trying to do with dogs to keep a breed pure, but I think there are other avenues within the county to do that and a commercial area would be best suited for this, not a residential area," said Graber.
Lockridge and Dunn spoke in support of the CUP request.
"I'm all for property rights, and I feel that while we may not like what business she is doing, that's not for me to say what business she's doing. It seems to me that the dogs would be in the best care being that they are in a veterinarian's home," Lockridge said.
Lundin is a veterinarian.
