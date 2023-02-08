Busy Time

Floral designers Lacee Baker McGee (right) and Sarah Grifana create Valentine's Day arrangements at Winchester Floral on Valley Avenue on Tuesday. Both designers will be working through the weekend to make sure demand is met for the Feb. 14 holiday. Valentine's Day is their second-busiest season, behind Mother's Day, which is their busiest week "because everybody has a mother but not everyone has a lover," Grifana said.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

