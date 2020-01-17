Kevin Curry is ready to make the most of his second chance.
Three months after the former Handley football star left James Madison University and the Dukes’ football program to come home to Winchester, Curry is back in Harrisonburg taking classes. JMU’s spring semester started on Monday.
And in a couple more months, the 6-foot, 190-pound wide receiver will have the chance to don a helmet and pads again for spring football. Curry — who attended JMU on a partial scholarship in the fall — is returning to the Dukes as a walk-on this spring.
JMU (14-2 record this year and a perfect 8-0 in the Colonial Athletic Association) is fresh off competing in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision national title game. The Dukes fell 28-20 to North Dakota State on Jan. 11 in their third title game appearance in the last fours years (JMU won the championship in 2016).
Curry said in a phone interview on Thursday that the final details of making his return official were worked out shortly after the championship game.
“I wasn’t sure if I would have the chance to come back, but I’m thankful [JMU] gave me another chance,” Curry said. “It’s good to get a second chance in life.”
Curry played in two games for JMU this year. He made his debut in the team’s second game against St. Francis (Pa.) on Sept. 14. The following week, Curry had three catches for 33 yards — including a 7-yard TD catch — in a 63-12 victory over Morgan State at Bridgeforth Stadium.
But a little more than one month later, first-year JMU head coach Curt Cignetti announced that Curry was no longer at the school for personal reasons.
Curry declined on Thursday night to explain the exact reason for his departure, but he did say that his decision wasn’t a sudden one. Curry said the circumstances that led to his departure had been “building up since the summer.”
At his signing ceremony last February, Curry couldn’t have been more excited to play for JMU. He said it was his dream to play at the NCAA Division I level. Curry had originally committed to NCAA Division II Concord, but changed his mind when JMU expressed interest in bringing in the high-flying player who had 60 catches for 1,031 yards and 13 touchdowns as a senior.
“It was definitely difficult, but I felt it was something I had to do to leave and get my mind right,” Curry said.
Curry might have been gone from Harrisonburg, but he wasn’t forgotten. Curry said Cignetti called his mother in late November/early December asking if Curry wanted to come back. Curry then quickly got on the phone with Cignetti himself to tell him that he definitely wanted to come back to school and play for the Dukes.
Curry said there have been a few schools that reached out to him after he left, but none that appealed to him like JMU.
“For him to still think about me while their season was still going on meant a lot,” Curry said.
Though Curry won’t be on the team as a scholarship player, he said that’s perfectly understandable.
“I left on my own,” Curry said. “I feel like it’s good for me [to have to earn scholarship money back], and I feel like I can earn it back. I feel like I’m in a better place [than I was when I left]. I feel like I can be very successful here. If I felt I couldn’t do much, then I wouldn’t have come back.
“[Before I left] I kind of proved myself a little bit. [The coaches] know who I am now. I think it’s going to be a smooth transition back.”
