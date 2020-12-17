KERNSTOWN — A massage therapist is accused of groping a customer while working at Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa on March 22 of last year.
Christopher John Gabriel, who no longer works at the spa, was arrested and charged with assault and battery and sexual battery on Monday.
The customer said her regular massage therapist was unavailable, so she was treated by a man she’d never seen before named Chris, according to a criminal complaint written by Deputy Kyle A. Russell of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.
During the massage, the woman said the man groped her breasts and buttocks and repeatedly tried to touch her vagina. She said he also repeatedly pressed his pants against her head and twisted her neck and wrist.
“[She] questioned Chris if he was a chiropractor and advised him she wanted him to stop,” Russell wrote. “[She] advised Chris she was in pain and he performed the action a second time causing [her] wrist to crack with extreme pain. She advised she had tears from the pain.”
Anne Soldo, a spa manager, said on Thursday that Gabriel was “immediately removed” from the spa at 239 Kernstown Commons Blvd. after the complaint and no longer works there. “Hand and Stone does have a very strict no-tolerance policy for complaints of that nature,” she said.
Gabriel, 59, became a licensed massage therapist in 2006 and his license expires on June 30, according to the Virginia Department of Health Professions. Online records from the department said Gabriel was the subject of a proceeding on Nov. 12 and it didn’t result in disciplinary action. Gabriel, of the 400 block of Center Street in Vienna, is scheduled to be arraigned in Frederick General District Court at 1 p.m. on Jan. 11.
