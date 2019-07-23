WINCHESTER — Movies have the Academy Awards. TV shows have the Emmys. For the comic book industry, it’s the Eisner Awards, which are presented each year at the famous Comic-Con International in San Diego.
“It’s the closest thing comics have to an Oscar,” Erik C. Jones, assistant manager at Four Color Fantasies at 80 Weems Lane in Winchester, said on Friday. “It’s prestigious.”
The awards, named for the late Will Eisner, an American cartoonist, celebrate creative achievement and excellence in the comic book industry.
At the 2019 Comic-Con, which wrapped up Monday, 35 comic book stores around the world were nominated for the Spirit of Comics Retailer Award, and Four Color Fantasies was among them.
“I’m pleased as punch,” Jones said about the nomination. The award recognizes comic book retail outlets that best contribute to comic book culture.
Although Four Color Fantasies wasn’t a finalist, store manager Stephen Kleffman said it was “an honor” to have been nominated.
Nominations come from customers who sign a petition. The award can only be won one time.
Four Color Fantasies was nominated along with stores in Spain, Argentina, Portugal, Canada, Israel, California, New Jersey and Alaska, among other places. The Secret Lair in Harrisonburg also was nominated.
Mike Kwolek, who opened Four Color Fantasies in 1987 and still owns the business, told Kleffman and Jones to “have at it” when he learned the shop had been nominated. So the two worked together on a video and application materials to send to the judges to explain how Four Color Fantasies is more than just a store. In it they explain that the business works with nonprofit groups and government institutions such as Literacy Volunteers Winchester Area and Handley Regional Library. The shop also hosts events where free comic books are distributed, a community Halloween costume party, as well as hosting authors and artists for readings and signing events.
“It’s about a community,” Jones said, adding that comic book stores are a place for comic fans to gather and socialize. “Some of my best friends, I met them first as customers.”
Four Color Fantasies draws customers from other cities, states and foreign countries for its rare and out-of-print back issues that may be of interest to niche collectors. But the store’s “family” of customers in Winchester is its bread and butter, Jones said.
“It’s the bar for nerds,” Jones said, quoting the shop’s owner.
