People are invited to cut their own sunflowers from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Winchester Medical Center campus for “Gardens of Hope” in support of the National Alliance on Mental Illness and the Valley Health Foundation.
“Sunflowers are seen as a symbol of hope for the 350 million people with depression around the world,” according to information from Valley Health.
The sunflowers are located between the backside of the Wellness Center and the pond.
Donations accepted.
Winchester Medical Center is located at 1840 Amherst St.
