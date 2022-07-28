CLEAR BROOK — Dogs, goats, hamsters, hermit crabs, guinea pigs, bunnies and other critters engaged in friendly competition during the Youth Pet Show at the Frederick County Fair on Wednesday.
Pets competed in 15 categories including dog with the waggiest tail, pet with the curliest tail and pet with the happiest face. The show has been a staple at the fair for decades.
“The pets have got a lot of personality here,” said Lacee Dienst, who brought her children Odette, 7, and Bayet, 5, to the show. “Pets are so very special. I know I wouldn't want to be a judge. That's all I can tell you. I would not want to be a judge trying to choose.”
Dienst’s children showed their guinea pigs Norman, Noel and Chatter Box.
"I did [the pet show] when I was their age,” Dienst said. “I know there’s been a lot of work put into the fair this year, and I really wanted to promote and come and be as active as we can within the fair this year. So my kids put crafts in the craft show. They are not old enough yet to show animals in the Show Barn, but in the coming years, we will be there.”
Clear Brook resident Tiffany Kitts, who has fond memories of participating in the pet show as a child, brought her 12-year-old daughter Atlee to the event so she could have a similar experience.
“For years I had a dog named Scooter,” Tiffany Kitts said. “She almost won first place in everything. I love the pet show. It’s a great opportunity to come out and get ribbons, show pets.”
Atlee Kitts brought a year-old hamster named Carmel, who won second place for smallest pet.
Frederick County resident Silo Forero, 15, brought a 6-month-old Goldendoodle who he described as “cute” and “fun to play with."
Maggie Maynard, 10, of Frederick County, dressed up as a clown and gave her rabbit Cinnabon a tutu and party hat. They won a ribbon for best costumed pet & owner.
Eight-year-old Caedon Gore's hermit crabs, Gary and Greg, took home blue ribbons for most colorful and smallest pets. His pet rooster, Mack, tied for first place for most unusual pet. Caedon, of Frederick County, sported a dressy shirt and tie for the show.
Kristin Tesdall and her children Dawson, 15, Kollin, 13, and Khloe, 10, brought their 2-year-old rough-coated collie Isaac to the show. Isaac won the biggest dog award. Kristin said Isaac is “smart, calm and gentle” and that “he knows his commands in Scots Gaelic.”
Khloe’s rabbit Thistle won first place for pet with the longest ears while Dawson’s Showgirl Silkie chicken won the other first place award for most unusual pet.
Event organizer Tammy Epperson was pleased with the turnout at the event, which had 16 contestants, many of whom brought multiple animals. The show had about 60 spectators.
“We had a variety of different pets, so that was good,” Epperson said. “Everybody was just really excited. Wonderful kids and wonderful parents. It’s always good to see such a great turnout. It made me very happy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.