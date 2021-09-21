WINCHESTER — CVS Health is looking to fill 25,000 clinical and retail jobs nationwide during a one-day national career event this Friday.
According to the CVS Health jobs website, there are 37 open positions in Winchester and Frederick County and 68 open positions within a 25-mile radius of Winchester.
Qualified candidates can apply for these positions by texting “CVS” to 25000 or by visiting the CVS Health Career Website to learn about jobs in their area and enter a streamlined digital screening process that facilitates an online application, virtual job tryout and immediate hiring. There will be no on-site applications or interviews as the entire hiring process is virtual.
In a Monday news release, CVS Health announced that these new positions will help the company respond to the needs of communities across the country during the fall and winter months when flu cases increase and as COVID-19 vaccination and testing remain in high demand.
“Every flu season we need additional team members, but this year we’re looking for even more,” said Neela Montgomery, CVS Health executive vice president and CVS Pharmacy president, said in the release.
Most of the available positions are for full-time, part-time, and temporary licensed pharmacists, trained pharmacy technicians and nurses at CVS Pharmacy locations. These positions will be filled as soon as possible, helping increase support for patients and fellow pharmacy professionals.
The company is also recruiting retail store associates. These associates provide attentive service, assist with purchases, and manage store inventory to ensure the availability of desired health, wellness, and convenience products for customers.
In August, CVS Health raised the corporate-wide minimum hourly wage to $15. This becomes effective in July 2022, with incremental increases to the company’s hourly rates starting immediately.
The hiring campaign will also aid the company in administering COVID-19 booster shots, pending regulatory approval, while continuing to offer COVID-19 vaccinations and testing. CVS Health has administered over 34 million COVID-19 vaccines and over 32 million tests, with online scheduling available at CVS.com.
CVS Health says opportunities for full-time employees include competitive pay and paid training. Full-time employees also receive a benefits package including vacation, seven paid holidays and one floating holiday; health/dental/vision insurance; employee discounted stock purchase program; 401K with a company match; tuition reimbursement; career advancement opportunities; and a 20-30% employee discount at CVS retail stores.
CVS Health employees who refer full-time pharmacists or pharmacy technicians that are hired will be eligible for a cash bonus.
For more information, visit: jobs.cvshealth.com/national-career-day.
