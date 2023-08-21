Cycling Country

Dwight Cooper, 76, of Stephens City, and Lynne Hewitt, 67, of Lake Frederick, ride their bikes almost every day and Monday found them passing a cornfield on Westwood Road near D.G. Cooley Elementary School just west of Berryville on their 32-mile ride.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

