WINCHESTER — Washington, D.C.-based real estate firm Ritz Banc Group has purchased industrial property at 310 Tyson Drive in Winchester.
The 244,500-square foot property was sold by InterChange Group Inc. to Ritz Banc Group for $12.2 million.
Threshold Enterprises, a distributor of fine, natural, nutritional and specialty products, currently operates at the site.
Christopher Dale, an associate of the Marcus and Millichap commercial real estate company who helped orchestrate the sale between the two parties, said Threshold plans to stay and continue operating in the space but portions of the property will be developed.
“Threshold is the anchor tenant in the building and continues to use the space and plans to stay there,” Dale said through a spokesperson Thursday. “The buyer plans to remodel the back portion of the building in the next three years to better attract industrial tenants, but Threshold intends to stay.
“The strength of this submarket and the property’s proximity to I-81 created strong interest from a range of investors looking to gain scale in the industrial space,” Dale added. “Even with a lack of lease term, investors were interested due to the extremely low market vacancy coupled with below-market rents.”
According to its website, Ritz Banc Group is “an experienced real estate, private equity and alternative asset management firm headquartered in Washington, D.C. RBG partners with investors and advises on the deployment of capital in the United States to diversify portfolios in real estate assets and preserve wealth.”
