Dad Time

After a morning of well-behaved hiking in Stephens City’s Sherando Park with his dad, Blair Phillips, and brother, 2-year-old Gabriel Phillips of Winchester was treated to some swing time in a playground in the park Thursday before heading home.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

