Despite a perpetually gray sky, yesterday morning’s walk to Garland R. Quarles Elementary was not a rainy one.
Dressed in their Sunday best, children walked hand-in-hand with parents, siblings and friends on neighborhood sidewalks.
Crossing guards ushered students from one crosswalk to the next, an effort to ensure safe school arrivals.
At the front doors, parents exchanged somewhat tearful goodbyes as they sent their kids inside.
These are all scenes from the first day of school yesterday at Quarles, one of two Winchester public schools majorly impacted by this year’s expanded walk zones.
This approach, which was implemented in response to an ongoing bus driver shortage, removed bus routes in areas within a certain radius of impacted schools. Neighborhoods surrounding Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart Elementary are also part of the new walk zones. Daniel Morgan Intermediate/Middle School’s walk zone, which has been in place for a while now, expanded to include one extra street this year. A smaller area near Handley High School was also affected.
Both John Kerr Elementary and Frederick Douglass Elementary already have walk zones.
“It’s a significant change for a lot of families, and I think the district will work as best as it can. ... But we’re gonna be here through the whole process because there are things we have anticipated, and probably things we haven’t, and well, just like any change, it’s gonna take a while to get used to it. But we’re gonna approach it with the right mindset and, daggone it, it’s gonna be okay,” said Quarles Principal Joanie Hovatter, who was outside greeting students all morning long.
As parents and students walked through the neighborhood, there was an air of excitement, and a good bit of apprehension, surrounding the school year, which was both literally and figuratively steps away from beginning.
Winchester Public Schools Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum said he was feeling some nerves himself heading into the school year, particularly about the new walking policies. However, after seeing the Quarles walk zone in action Thursday, he said his worries are a bit more at ease.
“I have to admit, I’ve been nervous just to see how it rolls out. And I was just so happy this morning to see the families walking their kids to school, big smiles on their faces and interacting with our crossing guards. Big shout out to our crossing guards. They were awesome today, and they were smiling. They were greeting people, they were introducing themselves. And so they’re going to build that relationship over the course of the year, and I’m confident that the students, the moms and dads, guardians and our crossing guards are going to form a really tight relationship, and it’ll be something really special,” Van Heukelum said.
Crossing guards were hired to help walk zone students navigate their routes, as well as offer a friendly, familiar face along the way. Phyllis Washington, a lifelong Winchester resident whose children attended Winchester Public Schools, stood at the ready on the sidewalk near her home. Armed with a neon vest, she said she decided to become a crossing guard this year to get out and help her community.
“It gives me something to do. You know, to keep me going. I’m 75 years old, and I’m gonna keep going,” she said. “... When I was growing up, I knew a lady, Miss Stephenson. She was [at] a crosswalk over at Virginia Avenue, and I really admired her for doing that job. So that’s what really made me come out and do it.”
Washington, who has also washed all of the uniforms for Handley’s athletic department for 41 years, added that stepping into this new role motivated her to get up yesterday morning.
“I love working with kids,” she said. “They are very lovely.”
Crossing guards are not the only safety feature Winchester Public Schools has implemented in the new walk zones. New crosswalks were painted along walking routes. Signs are set up on lawns throughout affected neighborhoods to help remind drivers of the increased pedestrian traffic. During the first week of school, 25 employees will be stationed throughout the neighborhoods surrounding both Quarles and Virginia Avenue in order to help families get used to the new procedure.
Some parents, however, still have doubts about their children walking to school.
Onna Keller, whose two children attend Quarles, said that her family walked to school together yesterday. However, due to safety concerns, Keller says her kids will likely be dropped off by car this year since she won’t be available to walk with them every day.
“Fortunately for us, we will be car riders, but I just happened to take the day off of work to walk them to school. ... A lot of cars on Valley Avenue are going up to 40, 50 miles an hour sometimes that I’ve seen, so it’s scary. And there are mandatory crosswalks, but people don’t always see. ...So for those folks that don’t have the advantage to drop their kids off [at] school, and they have to have their kids walk, it’s a safety concern, in my opinion,” she said.
Keller explained that crossing Valley Avenue is the biggest reason she does not want her kids walking to school alone. She described her family’s walk to Quarles yesterday morning as pleasant, adding that her children are excited to start the school year.
Van Heukelum said that uncertainty among parents and guardians is expected with a change like this. He believes that as the year progresses, more and more families will come to trust the walk zones. He also said he remains confident that this was the right decision for the WPS community. And, despite his own worries, Van Heukelum says he’ll be sleeping a lot betting knowing that the first morning with this new policy went smoothly.
“Anytime you have a big change, and there’s apprehension and anxiety from our families, you just don’t know how it’s gonna go,” he said. “So I’m sure we’ll have to problem solve, and we’ll keep a close eye on attendance and monitor that, and call families, make sure that they, you know, understand what’s happening and help them problem solve as well.”
In spite of that uncertainty, the neighborhood surrounding Quarles was abound with smiles and eagerness yesterday morning. Children posed for first day of school pictures before embarking on their walks to school. Quarles staff and crossing guards gave high fives and words of encouragement to passing students. Van Heukelum walked the neighborhood, greeting families, shaking hands and asking pupils if they were ready to start the year.
The answer was a resounding yes.
