BERRYVILLE — Recent inspections revealed nothing at Berryville’s water intake on the Shenandoah River that should harm people, Town Manager Keith Dalton maintains.
Dalton commented in response to concerns presented by Jay Corbalis, who identified himself as a retired civil engineer, during a Berryville Town Council meeting on Sept. 11.
“Certainly there’s some housekeeping things that need to be done” around the intake, Dalton said. However, nothing deemed a major health or safety risk to treatment plant employees or the public was discovered, he said.
Dalton said he inspected the intake on the day following Corbalis’ presentation. He said town Utilities Director David Tyrrell also has conducted inspections.
Tyrrell declined to comment on the matter. He referred inquiries to Dalton.
Corbalis told the council he recently visited the location and saw things he deemed unacceptable. He said, though, he saw nothing to make him think any drinking water was contaminated.
He prepared a report of his findings, but he didn’t provide copies to council members. He allowed The Winchester Star to examine one during the meeting but wouldn’t provide the newspaper his contact information.
The intake is not a designated public recreation area. Yet it’s apparent, officials have said, that people sometimes use it to access the river.
Corbalis visited the location while doing research into the river’s flooding history, Dalton said to his understanding.
One concern that Corbalis mentioned was feces he saw within a few feet of the intake. He said he perceived it to be human waste.
He also saw litter there, he said.
Dalton said no feces was observed during inspections.
Because it runs through the countryside, “human activity and animal activity are all along the river and in the river,” said Dalton.
So it’s possible that feces sometimes might be in the river or near it, he indicated. That’s one reason why water going through the intake is treated to remove contaminants before it’s distributed, he said.
Litter is removed as part of routine maintenance of the site, Dalton mentioned.
The town owns only a small amount of land around the intake, he said. Therefore, “people could look around and see trash and it not be on the (town’s) property,” he added.
Another of Corbalis’ concerns was erosion around the intake structure. Dalton said he discovered that “riprap” — large stones, basically — is needed around the structure to prevent erosion.
The town has applied to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for permission to install riprap, he said.
Corbalis noted there are no bollards or chains blocking general access to the intake property.
“Many times, the town has put up bollards and chains” only to see them removed or destroyed, Dalton said. A chain itself isn’t enough to discourage trespassing, he said.
The town is working with an adjacent landowner to have a bollard installed on that property, Dalton wrote in a report to the council’s Streets & Utilities Committee.
“This, too, while better than just placing a chain across the town’s frontage, will only go so far in limiting access,” he wrote.
Corbalis told the council he found a portion of some stairs at the intake were undermined and handrails were gone.
An inspection revealed a corner of the stairs is starting to become eroded, but the stairs themselves are stable, according to Dalton.
Flooding could easily wash away handrails, he said.
Weeds and other growth that Corbalis saw around an electrical panel have been cut back, Dalton continued. Yet having a certain amount of growth camouflaging the equipment is worthwhile for preventing vandalism, he said.
Dalton said what specifically concerned him to visit the intake immediately after Corbalis addressed the council were concerns he presented about pumps not having sufficient ventilation, creating a vacuum at an existing cap.
Two pumps were operating when the facility was inspected and no vacuum was detected at the vent, Dalton said.
If there was to be a vacuum, he said, the pumps “wouldn’t operate at peak efficiency” and eventually would wear out sooner than usual.
The vent pipe seems to be curved as part of its original configuration 25 years ago or more, Dalton added. Town employees are considering changing the configuration as a precaution, he said.
