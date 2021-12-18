WINCHESTER — First Night Winchester plans to return with a bang downtown on New Year’s Eve. Fourteen hours of entertainment are planned on Dec. 31.
As midnight approaches, a dance party will be held, and a large, illuminated apple suspended from a crane above the intersection of Cameron and Boscawen streets will be lowered during a countdown to the arrival of 2022. Fireworks will then fill the sky.
Promoted as a celebration of the visual and performing arts, First Night is designed to be a family-friendly alternative to New Year’s Eve celebrations. It typically draws thousands of people to Old Town Winchester.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, last year’s festivities were curtailed. To discourage gathering, and running the risk of spreading the coronavirus, there was no countdown, the apple didn’t descend, and many activities had to be watched online.
Precautions will be taken at this year’s event.
To watch indoor performances, First Night Executive Director Christine Germeyer said everyone must wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.
Buying a First Night Winchester wristband — which is required to enter entertainment venues — will indicate a person’s promise to abide by the mask requirement, the event’s website shows.
“Some of the venues are limiting the seating capacity and encouraging folks to maintain proper spacing indoors,” Germeyer said.
Wristbands can be bought for $10 each at firstnightwinchester.com. Starting Dec. 21, they can be purchased in-person at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, Winchester Book Gallery and the Winchester-Frederick County Visitors Center.
Souvenir buttons featuring the work of a local artist will also be available for purchase from 5-9 p.m. New Year’s Eve at First Night’s 33 E. Boscawen St. headquarters.
Entertainment venues will include churches, social halls, the Blue Ridge Regional Library’s downtown branch and Old Town businesses.
Some performers are participating at First Night for the first time. Others will include ones who proved popular in the past.
New performers include comedian Moody McCarthy, singer-songwriter Carla Ulbrich, jazz/Brazilian music performers the Mike Long Trio, the Barefoot Puppet Theatre and Barker & Schuster, an acoustic/electric rock music duo.
Returning acts include comedy magician Louie Fox, ventriloquist Ian Varella and Casey Carle with BubbleMania. For animal lovers, Michael Shwedick of Reptile World will bring along his cast of cold-blooded creatures, and the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center will provide visitors a look at animals they might not get to see up close otherwise.
A full schedule of performances and activities is on First Night’s website.
Within a few days, an app will be created enabling visitors to plan their own itinerary, Germeyer said. An event schedule, map and program already are available on the website for downloading.
First Night Winchester is celebrating its 35th year. Many communities have established similar New Year’s Eve festivities over the years, but the Winchester event is the third oldest of its kind nationwide, according to Germeyer.
Its success over the years wouldn’t have been possible without community support, she said.
“We cannot thank everyone enough for their continued partnership and support of the organization,” Germeyer said.
For more information, visit firstnightwinchester.com.
