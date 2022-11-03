BERRYVILLE — The world is a stage, but the one inside the Johnson-Williams Middle School auditorium is badly cast, a local dance teacher believes.
Nela Niemann recently told the Clarke County School Board that the stage area needs a deep cleaning and refinishing to make it safe for performances.
Clarke County Public Schools officials are looking into the situation, according to Superintendent Chuck Bishop.
The stage is “hardly used at all,” Bishop said, because Johnson-Williams hasn’t offered a theater program in years.
Bishop said he’s discussing with Patrick White, the school’s new principal, the idea of reinstating one for the next academic year.
Currently, the auditorium and the stage are used mostly for school gatherings, such as awards ceremonies, Bishop noted.
Niemann said, though, that when she and her students at the Blue Ridge Studio for the Performing Arts used it last spring, the stage was “in horrible shape.”
“I had numerous injuries among my students,” she continued. In one instance, a girl had to have a large wooden splinter “yanked out” of her calf, she recalled.
She told the board that when she went to inspect it before the spring performance, the stage was cluttered with trash along with unused desks and chairs.
School staff cleaned it up, but “I had to beg them” first, she said.
Some lights have been missing from the stage area since at least 2015, said Niemann, the dance studio’s founder and director.
And, “the dressing rooms are disgusting,” she said. “I would not let my children change there.”
Niemann added that she recognizes Johnson-Williams has more urgent matters to spend money on, such as educational programs.
“But it’s filthy back there,” she said.
School board members didn’t comment on her remarks. They usually don’t immediately respond to remarks made during public comment periods at meetings.
Over the years, school officials have “made a concerted effort to maintain our facilities ... through collaboration between the school board and the (Clarke County) Board of Supervisors,” Bishop told The Winchester Star.
They’re evaluating the Johnson-Williams stage and will make decisions about necessary repairs afterward, he said.
None of her recommended improvements should prove costly, Niemann said, mentioning the stage floor isn’t in such bad condition that it needs to be replaced.
“This is just neglect,” she said of its present shape.
She’s concerned because she would like to feel comfortable allowing her studio to hold performances there again.
“We danced for years at Johnson-Williams ... but then we stopped,” Niemann said. “The conditions got so awful that we could not tolerate it anymore.”
So the studio began holding performances at Millbrook High School in Frederick County instead.
“That venue is awesome,” being a newer, more modern school, said Niemann.
“But it’s not in Clarke County. It’s not here in Berryville,” she said. “It’s not where most of our (students and their) families are from.”
“I would like to return” and have performances locally in the future, she added.
Among the county’s four public schools, only Johnson-Williams and Clarke County High School have auditoriums, Bishop said.
The high school’s auditorium is available for community use, he said. He didn’t know why Blue Ridge Studio was unable to use it, but he speculated it could have been due to scheduling conflicts with other events.
A message left on the studio’s voice mail for Niemann wasn’t returned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.