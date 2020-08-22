WINCHESTER — Retired Lt. Col. Daniel Gade, the Republican running for U.S. Senate against Democratic incumbent Mark Warner, stopped by Winchester Thursday afternoon to talk to local voters and make a case as to why they should vote for him Nov. 3.
After taking a tour of NW Works, Gade greeted a group of roughly 50 people gathered outside the Glory Days Grill restaurant on Featherbed Lane. During a speech, he said voters would have to choose “between a career servant and a career politician.” He considers his campaign stops throughout Virginia to be “a job interview” and said if he is elected, the residents of Virginia would be “his boss.” He said he has always wanted to serve and accused Warner of acting like an “overlord” instead of a servant.
Gade, 45, recounted his 25 years of military service, which began when he enlisted in the Army in 1992 at age 17. After graduating from the U.S. Military Academy in 1997, Gade served in Korea and Iraq and was wounded twice in combat. He lost his right leg in combat in Iraq. He declined to be discharged after his amputation, as he wanted to continue to serve.
Gade has served in the Bush and Trump administrations and has focused his career on helping veterans get jobs. He retired from the Army in 2017.
“When I first entered the race I actually thought, mistakenly, that this was going to be a race about lower taxes, smaller government and strong national defense,” Gade said. “All of the things that we as Republicans talk about a lot. And then it became clear that the left in America — and I’m not talking about the Democrats I’m talking about the left, the hard-left — has lost it’s doggone mind.”
Gade told his supporters that “the left is striking now” and described Warner as “a penguin on an iceberg” that drifts in the direction of the Democratic party.
“He goes wherever his party tells him to go,” Gade said. “He votes for whatever his party tells him to do. I think if we had an emergency surgery on Mark Warner and we cut open his back we’d find that there’s no spine there at all. Because he never stands up to his party. I feel sorry for him in some ways. I do. Because I would hate to be his age, having been a career politician this whole time, and then realize that it was all for nothing and that I had only ever gone where other people had told me to go.”
During his speech he criticized efforts to increase gun control, as well as efforts to defund the police in wake of the May 25 death of George Floyd, a Black man killed by a white police officer. His death has sparked nationwide protests against police brutality and systemic racism. Gade told The Star he believes “black lives matter” but said he believes the movement has been hijacked by anarchists.
“People have legitimate concerns about police power abuse,” Gade told The Star. “Definitely. And we need to stomp that out. We can do some reforms to qualified immunity. We can make sure that the police unions are held accountable for protecting bad cops. But you can’t start a conversation with a rock in your hand. There is a strong difference between protesting legitimately and rioting with a rock in your hand. That’s not legitimate. It’s law breaking and if it goes far enough it could even be classified as a form of domestic terror.”
Although Warner supports criminal justice reform, he has made previous statements saying he does not agree with defunding the police.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gade said “what we need to do is get the economy back to work.” He said he would support continued federal government relief for “some of the most hard-hit individuals and small businesses” but said the country shouldn’t spend money “on leftist pet projects.”
Gade said the work Warner has been doing in the Senate “is pretty doggone pathetic.” He later called Warner “a do-nothing Senator, a career politician and somebody who has only ever thrived at the government trough.”
Gade has challenged Warner to five debates, and Warner has agreed to do three, the first of which is tentatively scheduled for Sept. 23. Warner will also participate in additional forums and joint appearances.
“These debates are a critical opportunity for Senator Warner to continue to share his vision for the future of the Commonwealth and discuss his work to protect and expand access to health care and deliver lasting economic relief to Virginians struggling during the Covid-19 crisis,” said Warner spokeswoman Kate Waters in a statement. “Ultimately, we will see if Mr. Gade is as eager to praise President Trump’s failure to contain the virus as ‘great leadership’ in front of all of Virginia as he is at home behind the screen of his computer. Mr. Gade owes Virginians answers about why he has repeatedly undermined commonsense public health initiatives to contain the virus, and it is our hope that they will get those answers through these debates.”
Warner has represented Virginia in the Senate since 2009.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.