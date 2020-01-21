On Wednesday evening, January 15, 2020, Daniel Ray Grogg passed away at Winchester Medical Center after many years of battling physical pain and ailments following an auto accident in 2003. Daniel was born November 6th, 1957 in Fairfax County, VA to Ruth and Irie Grogg. Years later, the Grogg Clan would permanently settle in Partlow, VA in Spotsylvania County leading to Daniel’s eventual graduation from Spotsylvania County High School in 1976. Daniel served as his Senior Class President at Spotsylvania with duties that continued through his class’ 40th Anniversary in 2016.
Daniel was beloved by his family and friends; he will be remembered best for his tremendously big heart, his sense of humor, and the gift of gab. Upon settling in Winchester in the late 1980s, Daniel’s career afforded him a myriad of opportunities throughout the Winchester area including work as an Area Manager with McDonald’s (80s/early 90s), Rubbermaid (Mid to Late 90s), LEAR Corporation (2000s) as an Operations Manager, while also spending time at the National Wildlife Federation (2000s).
Daniel loved attending local and national sporting events. He was an avid supporter of his children’s high school, Sherando, but spread his time in supporting Handley and James Wood as well. He was a life long University of Virginia and Washington Redskins fan. He grew up as a Baltimore Orioles fan but traded his allegiance to the Washington Nationals which resulted in witnessing a World Series Championship in his final months-he was overjoyed!
Daniel is survived by his two children, Jason Daniel Grogg of Haymarket, VA; Amy Lorraine Knipe of Gore, VA; four grandchildren; his older sister, Lorraine I. Haas; and his younger brothers, Darren H. and Dion J. Grogg. Daniel was preceded in death by his father Irie J. Grogg; his mother Ruth D. Grogg; and his brother, David I. Grogg.
Daniel’s impact on the lives of his family and friends was immense. He will be missed by all that knew him, his community, and his loved ones.
Daniel will be cremated and a service celebrating his life will be scheduled for this spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.