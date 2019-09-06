BERRYVILLE — Clarke County’s most important economic development investment, Mary Daniel believes, is money it spends on its public schools because they prepare today’s students for tomorrow’s jobs.
Daniel, the Clarke County Board of Supervisors’ Berryville District representative, is running for a second four-year term in the Nov. 5 election. With a daughter in the sixth grade at Johnson-Williams Middle School, she proudly volunteers in the county’s schools and advocates for them, she said.
She acknowledged that education is a matter on which people have many different opinions.
As a supervisor, what she is most proud of, she said, is that since she began serving in January 2016, the board each year has given the schools all of the funding they requested. And, it has done so without increasing tax rates — in fact, the real estate tax rate has been reduced, she pointed out.
Furthermore, “we paid off debt and even managed to pay cash to renovate Berryville Primary School,” Daniel said.
The supervisors and the Clarke County School Board work well together, she said, and that “has saved our taxpayers significant money and prevented delays in implementing projects and programs that benefit our entire community.”
She also is pleased with the supervisors’ continuing efforts to improve the county’s emergency services.
“The coordination of police, the sheriff’s office, three volunteer fire companies, animal control and paid emergency medical staff is a big job,” Daniel said. “There is nothing our county does that is more important than providing coordinated emergency services.
“Emergency dispatchers are the first people on the front lines,” she said, “and they tell me they see a (positive) difference in the response times and quality of the responses.”
Daniel also said the largely agricultural county has expanded and improved its Cooperative Extension office, a partnership with Virginia Tech.
“Our 4-H and FFA (Future Farmers of America) programs are among the best in the country as a result,” she said. “I consider those programs to be an investment and training ground in agriculture, which is still the No. 1 industry in Virginia.”
Daniel, 51, is unopposed in her re-election bid. She is a lawyer, but she does not provide the supervisors legal advice — that is the responsibility of the county’s part-time attorney. But she uses her legal training in analyzing issues to help the board make decisions, she said.
A graduate of James Wood High School in Frederick County, Daniel has a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Virginia and a law degree from the T.C. Williams School of Law at the University of Richmond.
She said she believes she is an effective supervisor because she is a skilled negotiator. “I learn fast, get to the crux of an issue and try to find the common ground on which to build solutions.”
“I constantly build bridges for my constituents with the county, with Richmond, with the towns, with the schools, with our nonprofits and with our businesses,” she said.
As the largest of two towns in Clarke County, “Berryville needs a strong voice on the county’s governing board,” Daniel said. “Town residents have much in common with our more rural neighbors, but they can be impacted differently by decisions of this board.”
She said she strives to see county issues from Berryville residents’ perspectives.
Continuing to expand broadband within the county is an issue which Daniel said she believes the supervisors must continue focusing on. She has worked hard, she said, to help the county identify its high-speed internet needs and find ways for the private sector to help fulfill those needs. High-speed internet has become essential in many professions, including farming, she noted.
Other issues on which the supervisors must focus, Daniel said, include maintaining adequate school funding, increasing the county’s tax base without increasing real estate taxes, providing recycling and garbage collection services, maintaining clean drinking water supplies and managing increasing pressures for the county to become more developed amid decreasing agricultural opportunities.
Also, the county must continue working with Berryville, CSX Corp., the Virginia Department of Transportation and local business and property owners to identify future transportation needs — such as new roads — and plan for them, Daniel continued.
“We cannot delay this work until the need is upon us, as so many communities around us have done,” she said.
Daniel is married to William C. “Bill” Daniel. Along with helping out in the schools, she is a volunteer with 4-H, the Mothers Club of Berryville and the Josephine School Museum. She serves on the Virginia State Bar Disciplinary Board.
“Serving on the board (of supervisors) is my service to the county and the people that I love,” Daniel said.
(1) comment
The tax rates went down because the property values went up. Nobody on the board had anything to do with that. The law requires the rates to go down when the values go up.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.