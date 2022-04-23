WINCHESTER — Sally Meyer’s favorite Danny Lyon photograph is probably one of the quieter ones in an exhibit at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley.
Depicting Charles Sherrod, a Virginia-born activist who participated in various sit-ins during the Civil Rights Movement, the 1963 photo stands out to Meyer because of all it represents.
Sit-ins, she said, became a young people’s movement with the leadership of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC), of which Sherrod was a member and organizer and Lyon was a lead photographer.
Much of the positive change in the community happened through movements like that, Meyer said. SNCC was a leader in voter registration, literacy campaigns and education in rural areas for African Americans’ rights as U.S. citizens.
“It’s not the flashiest photograph,” said Meyer, adult programs manager at the museum, “but it’s one of my favorites because it really represents that.”
The exhibit, “Danny Lyon: Memories of the Southern Civil Rights Movement,” will continue at the museum through July 31.
A renowned documentary photographer and filmmaker, Lyon, a Brooklyn native born in 1942, “helped define a mode of photojournalism in which the photographer is deeply and personally embedded in his subject matter,” a museum news release says.
The exhibit highlights 57 black-and-white photos that Lyon took in 1963 and 1964 when, as SNCC’s first staff photographer, he traveled the South and Mid-Atlantic regions to document the Civil Rights Movement, the release says.
“SNCC was the national organization of college students that formed after the first sit-in by four African American college students at a North Carolina lunch counter,” it says. The organization provided a major way for students to participate in the movement.
The exhibit includes photos Lyon took of famous activists, such as Martin Luther King Jr. and John Lewis, along with pictures of others involved in the Civil Rights Movement.
“His photographs document sit-ins, segregationist signage, arrests, the funeral crowd that assembled for the victims of the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church bombing in Birmingham, participants in the 1963 March on Washington, and other milestones in the struggle against discrimination,” the release says.
The exhibit is traveling nationally and is organized by art2art Circulating Exhibitions. Its presentation at the MSV is sponsored by iHeartMedia.
Though the exhibit started in 2014 and has traveled regularly since 2015, this is the first time it has been shown in Virginia. It also hasn’t been shown yet in Maryland or Washington, D.C., the release says.
The display includes reflections written by 11 area residents, and selected photographs are complemented by “Community Connection” labels that offer their interpretations of the images or memories of their personal experiences.
“Growing up in the 1960s, I remember front porches as a place of relaxation or winding down at the end of the day,” writes Judy Humbert, a historian and former Winchester Public Schools board member.
Remarking on the photo Lyon took of Sherrod on a porch in the Georgia countryside, Humbert said he “could have just been stopping by to get the pulse of the neighborhood, which may have been part of the area he covered in his civic duties. Needless to say, Sherrod stayed in the area and worked to make things better from within the system.”
The exhibit complements the yearlong exhibit, Contributions: African Americans in the Shenandoah Valley, which continues through Jan. 15.
At 7 p.m. on May 17, A Dialogue with Danny Lyon Webinar will feature Lyon discussing his experiences working with SNCC, with participation from Jeff Coker, dean of arts and sciences and professor of history at Shenandoah University. Attendees can register by May 16 at themsv.org to get a Zoom link for the program.
Since Lyon lives on the West Coast, Meyer said that being able to offer the virtual program is a great opportunity for fans of his work to meet him in a way they otherwise couldn’t.
So far the community response has been a good one, said Julie Armel, the MSV’s deputy director of marketing and communications.
“I think people have enjoyed it,” she said. “It’s contemplative.”
Perhaps most interesting about the exhibit is that Lyon wasn’t a trained photographer, Meyer said. Instead, he studied history and philosophy.
A college student when he started working for SNCC, he borrowed a camera flash from fellow photographer Clifford Vaughs to shoot a photo in which Vaughs volunteered to get himself arrested by the National Guard at a 1964 protest in Cambridge, Maryland.
The photo is displayed near the front of the exhibit, beside a photo of Lyon from 1962 at the movement headquarters in Albany, Georgia.
While in Albany, he photographed another man who volunteered to be arrested for Lyon’s photo, Meyer said.
The movement needed to show what was happening in and around the South, she said.
“[They] needed help from photographers to create an image for themselves.”
The MSV is located at 901 Amherst St., Winchester. For more information, call 540-662-1473 or visit themsv.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.