Local teacher and Frederick County Public Schools parent Daryl Bell is running for the Opequon District seat on the Frederick County School Board in this November’s election.
Originally from New Jersey, Bell and his family have lived in Frederick County for a decade. He teaches eighth grade civics at Johnson-Williams Middle School in Clarke County, and he has two children in Frederick County schools.
If elected, he hopes to offer insights on what teachers and parents need to feel supported by the school system as a whole. He says that to him, the most important thing is making sure students have what they need to succeed, both in school and in life.
This means adequate funding and resources for students, teachers and parents, according to Bell.
“An under-educated society will cost more than the services that are needed in public school to promote as much education for them (students) as possible,” he said. “... And I don’t just mean academia, I mean ... we have a shortage of plumbers. We have a shortage of electricians. We have a shortage of trades, and those are valuable resources. ... We need to think further down the road than just what’s in front of us.”
Bell has been a teacher for 30 years, and he has worked with students of all ages. Now, as he prepares to run for a board seat, he says he’s using the summer months to meet with as many school administrators as possible to hear their concerns. So far, he says, there’s one issue that stands out to him.
“The same thing seems to come up in each conversation I have, and that’s the ability to hire and keep quality teachers in Frederick County. That seems to be a big frustration for a lot of administrators. ... My primary goal is to figure out ways to not only attract quality teachers, but keep them here. We’re losing them to Loudoun and Fairfax County, or they simply just leave the profession,” he said.
Teacher shortages continue to affect schools across the country, leading to inconsistent educational experiences for students, over-worked employees and sometimes under-qualified teachers in the classroom. As a parent and educator who also worked as a long-term substitute teacher at Robert E. Aylor Middle School in Frederick County, Bell says he wants to help FCPS work toward stability in the classroom.
“As a parent, I would expect that my child would have the same teacher throughout the school year. ... If my child was in a classroom with a long-term substitute, I would want to make sure that that substitute had the credentials and was a good teacher. ... I would want to make sure that the teachers my children have are quality teachers. ... I want the consistency in the schools,” he said.
To Bell, helping teachers feel supported by the School Board is a big part of this mission of building stability in the school system. This is part of the reason why he wants to meet with administrators as well. He says he wants school staff to know there’s someone they can talk to if they have a problem that needs to be addressed.
“Essentially, that to me is what the School Board should be doing is having the back of the teachers, the students and the parents. And the students come first ... I can’t emphasize that enough. Students come first. And then you can’t have a quality education without the teachers, and then you can’t have the students without the parents. So, I think that it’s a symbiotic relationship that isn’t being communicated enough,” he said.
If elected, Bell says he wants to strive for more unity and communication between board members, parents, teachers and students. He says that the political discourse he’s observed on the board takes away from its true purpose of serving students, teachers and parents. He also wants to support the public school system, from adequate funding to pushing for a fourth high school in the district.
“I’m a huge supporter of public school,” he said. “... I think public school gives them (students) a much more well-rounded education. There’s nothing wrong with private schools. I’ve worked in a private school. But I think public schools provide opportunities and provide services that private schools can’t or don’t.”
Aside from being an educator and an FCPS parent, Bell says he loves Frederick County, and he sees the School Board as a way to serve his community.
“I have no delusions of running for any other public office. ... This is not a stepping stone. ... I’m teaching civics at Johnson-Williams, and I believe that it’s all of our civic responsibility to be involved in our community. And I think that part of why I’m doing this, too, is so that my students see it’s possible, and certainly that my children see that it’s possible. That you don’t just sit around and complain about some decision that was made and that’s the end of it. You don’t like something, you go out and do something about it. And I’m not saying I don’t like what’s happening. I’m just saying if you want to make change, you have to make that change,” he said.
In line with his civics teaching career, Bell encourages people in the Opequon District to vote this year.
“If you like what I’ve said ... vote for me. If you don’t, vote for the other person. Just come out and vote,” he said.
Delane Karalow is also running for school Board in the Opequon District. The at-large position is also on the ballot, as well as seats in the Back Creek and Gainesboro districts.
Early voting for the Nov. 7 election runs from Sept. 22 through Nov. 3.
(1) comment
Mr. Bell sounds like someone who cares about our public schools. His MAGAt opponent is opposed to public education. We need Mr. Bell on the School Board.
