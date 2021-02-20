WINCHESTER — Newly released arrest statistics from the Winchester Police Department include race and gender for the first time.
The statistics are designed to increase accountability and transparency, said Chief John R. Piper.
In May, the death of Black driver George Floyd under the knee of a white police officer in Minneapolis triggered protests against unjustified police violence. Protests included one in Winchester. It was followed by two community forums. At the forums, Piper promised to release use-of-force statistics to show Winchester police rarely use it.
"This report is a result of that commitment to community," Piper said in a written statement accompanying the report. "The WPD is committed to fair and impartial policing."
In November, Piper released statistics on the department website from 2017-19 that showed just 1.3% of the 7,843 arrests involved force. Last year, force was used 28 times in 1,682 arrests, about 1.6% of the time. The annual average for the department between 2017-20 is 1.3 %.
Of the 1,682 arrests last year, 1,111 or 66%, involved white people with 437, or 26%, involving Blacks and 126, or 7.5%, involving Hispanics. Whites comprise 66% of Winchester's population, Black residents 10% and Hispanic residents nearly 18%, according the U.S. Census Bureau.
Of the 28 uses of force, 13 involved Blacks, 12 involved whites and three involved Hispanics. Piper said the statistical sample is too small to draw any conclusions about race. Black Americans have long contended that they are disproportionately targeted for arrest by police.
Nearly all force used by city police over the last four years involved takedowns and defensive handholds rather than the use of lethal or "less lethal" force. Less lethal force is defined as force that can kill, but rarely does, such as rubber bullets or Tasers.
Winchester's use-of-force policy is similar to national continuum-of-force policies in which police elevate force as the threat grows. For example, hand or knee strikes are typically used for a suspect fighting police and pepper spray or a Taser might be employed if physical force is ineffective in making an arrest. Guns might be used for a suspect armed with a knife or gun.
In Winchester, police fired guns in three incidents in the last four years. One involved a man shot in the leg after police said he fired on them in a "suicide by cop" shooting in 2018. Another involved an officer firing at a man she said reached for a pistol in his waistband in 2019. The man wasn't injured. The third shooting involved a fatal gunfight in November in which body camera video released earlier this month showed the gunman fired on police and was repeatedly ordered to surrender before being killed. All three shootings were ruled justifiable.
Of the 130 uses of force in the last four years, just two were judged unjustifiable after departmental reviews and both resulted in retraining rather than firings. Administrative reviews, which typically take about two weeks, are done by lieutenants, captains, Deputy Chief Kelly S. Rice and Piper.
The state legislature last year approved allowing communities to form civilian review boards to provide independent oversight of police. But Piper maintains his department's internal reviews are "robust and comprehensive," making a independent oversight unnecessary.
"The review is multi-layered and is based on sound policies and best practices," he said in an email. "This report and others we have recently released to our community clearly demonstrate a professional and well-trained department accountable to its citizens."
Unlike other states with more robust Freedom of Information Act laws, police in Virginia are permitted, but not required, to release use-of-force data. Winchester is the only local department to provide it online. Clarke County Sheriff Tony Roper and Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland said in emails that people interested in their use-of-force statistics can make FOIA requests.
"We have nothing to hide and try to be transparent in all we do," Millholland said. "All of our use-of-force reports have that information where it is readily available. Anytime we have to put hands on someone, no matter the situation, we do a use-of-force report."
On Friday, Millholland provided The Winchester Star with use-of-force arrest statistics from 2016-20. Like Winchester, just a fraction of arrests involved force. For instance, just 17 of the 3,599 arrests the Sheriff's Office made last year involved force.
And like Winchester, most suspects who force was used on were white. Deputies used force 109 times in the last five years with 86 of the suspects men and and 23 women. Eighty-one suspects were white, 18 were black and seven were Hispanic. In three cases, the race of the suspects was unknown.
"The statistics are designed to increase accountability and transparency, said Chief John R. Piper."
This is a good thing for the community and the cops.
