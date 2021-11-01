WINCHESTER — Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ most recent Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) showed high demand for workers as well as an improving job market in Virginia.
JOLTS data provides information such as hires, layoffs, voluntary quits and other job separations.
The data, according to a Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) analysis, showed 289,000 job openings in Virginia during August.
Nationwide, recent industries leading in job opening growth have included healthcare and social assistance; finance and insurance; and accommodation and food services, according to the VEC.
The number of people in Virginia who quit increased by 14,000 to 112,000 in August, leading to more jobs being open. Nationwide, the number of quits in August was 4.3 million and rose in accommodation and food services, wholesale trade, and state and local government education.
The number of layoffs and discharges in Virginia rose by 10,000 to 37,000, but were 87% lower than at the start of COVID-19 pandemic. Nationwide in August, the number and rate of layoffs and discharges were little changed at 1.3 million and 0.9% respectively.
VEC analysis said both the job opening rate and the quits rate are still “highly elevated” but that it creates a “positive environment” for job seekers.
The hires-per-job-opening ratio, which shows the rate of hiring compared to open jobs, was 0.6 in August in Virginia. This statistic is considered a “proxy for time to fill positions or the efficiency in filling open jobs in the labor market.” VEC analysis said it is typically below 1.0.
“For most of JOLTS history, the number of hires has exceeded the number of job openings. However, since the end of the 2007–09 recession, job openings have increased at a faster pace, catching up with hires in 2014 and surpassing hires on a regular basis beginning in 2015,” the analysis said. “As a result, the hires-per-job-opening ratio at the total nonfarm-industry level decreased steadily since the end of the Great Recession. By January 2015, the hires-per-job-opening ratio was regularly below 1.0, indicating less efficiency in filling job openings.”
In August 2021, there was less than one (0.6) unemployed worker per job opening in the Commonwealth, unchanged since March 2021.
The VEC analysis of the BLS data suggested that labor shortages may not be as bad as many people claim. Instead, the VEC analysis said the BLS data suggests the “severity may have been underestimated and that slower than expected employment growth in recent months may have been constrained by worker recruitment and retention difficulties across many industries and regions.”
As of Oct. 23, VEC data showed that the number of initial unemployment claims remained at pre-pandemic levels.
Locally, the amount of claims for the week ending Oct. 23 were two in Clarke County, six in Frederick County, seven in Shenandoah County, 10 in Warren County and 16 in Winchester.
