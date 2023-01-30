Frederick County is preparing for an April 11 special election to replace former Gainesboro Supervisor J. Douglas McCarthy, who resigned last month to relocate closer to his son's school in Warren County.
The winner of the election will serve the remainder of McCarthy's term, which expires at the end of the year. The Frederick County Board of Supervisors could have appointed his replacement, but unanimously supported the special election so Gainesboro District voters could select who their representative will be for the remainder of the year.
To participate in the election, the district's currently unregistered voters must register by March 21.
The last day to request a ballot by mail is March 31.
Early voting, which is set for 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 1-8, will take place in the General Registrar's office at 107 N. Kent St.
Potential candidates must file their paperwork with the registrar's office by 7 p.m. Feb. 10.
So far, two candidates have filed to run for the seat, according to Director of Elections Rich Venskoske. That includes Kevin Kenney, who is running as an independent under the Frederick First platform, and Heather Lockridge, who will seek the Republican nomination.
All five Gainesboro District precincts — Albin, Redland, Nain, White Hall and Gainesborough — will have ballot drop boxes open from 6 a.m.-7 p.m. on Election Day.
The Gainesboro District is home to approximately 10,250 registered voters who can participate in the special election, which Venskoske said could cost around $20,000 to hold.
