George Hummer, who became superintendent of Frederick County Public Schools earlier this year, will embark on a "listening tour" beginning next week as he continues to execute his three-part entry plan, according to a school division media release.
“Since being named Superintendent, I have engaged with hundreds of stakeholders in order to learn what Frederick County Public Schools does well and what can be improved. My listening tour is another opportunity for county residents to share their perspectives as I work to actively engage with all stakeholders and build lasting relationships," Hummer stated in the release.
Each session will be held from 6-7 p.m. as follows:
- March 27 - Frederick County Middle School
- March 28 - Bass-Hoover Elementary School
- April 3 - Admiral Richard E. Byrd Middle School
- April 17 - Jordan Springs Elementary School
- May 2 - James Wood Middle School
- May 11 - Robert E. Aylor Middle School
“During my first 100 days serving as Superintendent, I have been focused on learning as much as possible about the school division and the Frederick County community by intently listening to all stakeholder groups, visiting schools, and meeting with School Board members and staff," Hummer stated. "The second phase of my entry plan involves utilizing the data and perspectives gathered during the listening phase to evaluate all aspects of the school division. This evaluation will help me gain an accurate understanding of which areas are working well and which are in need of improvement. The final phase of my entry plan involves developing a plan that will help us elevate each of our schools by building upon our successes and addressing areas of need. My goal is to chart a new course that is centered on helping all students achieve excellence both inside and outside of the classroom.”
