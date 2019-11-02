WEISSDAVID19

David S. Weiss

 Provided by Clarke County

Name: David S. Weiss

Running for: Clarke County Board of Supervisors Buckmarsh District seat (unopposed)

Age: 55

Political affiliation: Republican

Occupation: Farmer

Education: Bachelor's degree in history from the College of Wooster

How long have you lived in the area you're running to represent? All my life

What makes you the best candidate? I have represented this district for over 16 years and I believe I am a leader that is very responsive to my constituents. I look forward to continuing to serve them and to moving our county forward while respecting our traditions.

Salary of the elected position being sought/length of term: $2,700 annually/four-year term

Note: Weiss currently is the board's chairman. The chairman receives $3,000 annually.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.