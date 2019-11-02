Name: David S. Weiss
Running for: Clarke County Board of Supervisors Buckmarsh District seat (unopposed)
Age: 55
Political affiliation: Republican
Occupation: Farmer
Education: Bachelor's degree in history from the College of Wooster
How long have you lived in the area you're running to represent? All my life
What makes you the best candidate? I have represented this district for over 16 years and I believe I am a leader that is very responsive to my constituents. I look forward to continuing to serve them and to moving our county forward while respecting our traditions.
Salary of the elected position being sought/length of term: $2,700 annually/four-year term
Note: Weiss currently is the board's chairman. The chairman receives $3,000 annually.
