WINCHESTER — After losing the Republican nomination for the Shawnee District seat on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors last month, David Stegmaier is now running for the Shawnee District seat on the School Board in the Nov. 2 election.
This will be his second bid for the School Board. In 2019, he Stegmaier ran for the School Board's at-large seat, but he lost to Brian Hester.
Last November, the 73-year-old Stegmaier won a special election to represent the Shawnee District seat on the Board of Supervisors, filling the unexpired term of Shannon Trout who moved out of the area. The term expires at the end of 2021.
Since losing last month's GOP primary to Josh Ludwig, Stegmaier has shifted his focused to running for the School Board's Shawnee District seat against Eric Reifinger, Miles Adkins and Rachel Hamman. Jay Foreman, who currently represents the Shawnee District on the School Board, is not seeking re-election.
School Board candidates run as independents.
Stegmaier has secured enough signatures for his name to appear on the November ballot. Tuesday was the deadline to register as a candidate.
Stegmaier, who is retired, previously worked as the director of community outreach for former Rep. Barbara Comstock, R-10th. He also was a representative in the Hawaii state legislature for 12 years as a Democrat, where he chaired the House Education Committee for four years in the mid-1990s.
He graduated high school from Canadian Academy in Japan and earned his bachelor's degree from Earlham College in Indiana, then his law degree from the University of Hawaii. He has a secondary teaching certificate from Rhode Island College.
In 2007, he moved to Frederick County. He has a grandchild who attends Jordan Springs Elementary School and another grandchild who will enroll there for the 2022-23 school year.
During his brief time as a supervisor, Stegmaier supported a $72.8 million renovation of James Wood High School and a $12 million renovation of Indian Hollow Elementary School. He also voted in April in favor of adopting the $489,338,737 county budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which included $8.3 million to increase teacher and staff salaries an average of 6.34%, with teachers receiving an average 6.4% raise.
Stegmaier said he is a big supporter of Frederick County Public Schools and is running for the School Board again to protect FCPS from "the left-wing mandates coming from Richmond [that] are an attempt to divide us into hostile groups."
"As a member of the School Board, I will work to unify us in opposing ideas being considered by the Virginia State Board of Education," he said.
Stegmaier also opposed funding for an equity and diversity coordinator for the school division, which would have cost $125,000 to fund. The new position was included in FCPS Superintendent David Sovine's proposed budget for fiscal year 2022, but ultimately the job was cut when the School Board unanimously adopted its budget.
According to Stegmaier, the coordinator's position would have been a direct line between the school division and the Virginia Department of Education's Office of Equity and Community Engagement in Richmond.
"We do not need that," Stegmaier said. "We are already a success without having people coming in to tell us what to do."
As a supervisor, Stegmaier has visited all six FCPS schools in the Shawnee District.
"I believe that we have developed a support system that keeps leftist ideas of race out of the picture that we support all students," he said. "This notion of systemic racism is just incorrect."
If elected to the School Board, some initiatives Stegmaier wants to focus on include developing an apprenticeship program for FCPS students. He also wants to defend keeping School Resource Officers in schools and provide training for school counselors to help students who may be suffering from substance abuse.
