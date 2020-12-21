WINCHESTER — On the third Sunday of every December, a diverse group of well-dressed men meets for an invitation-only brunch in the Village Square Restaurant on the Loudoun Street Mall. The price of admission is a gift card that can be donated to a local nonprofit.
This group is known as The Gentlemen’s Brunch. Never heard of them? Not surprising. But for eight years, these three dozen friends have been helping local nonprofits without ever seeking recognition for their good deeds.
Their latest philanthropic effort has brought them out of the shadows and into the spotlight. It’s a 2021 calendar featuring more than a dozen members of The Gentlemen’s Brunch that is being sold to support The Laurel Center at 402 N. Cameron St.
On Friday morning, two brunch members — Travis Walker and Andy Vipperman — personally delivered a copy of the calendar to the center’s executive director, Faith Power, who smiled broadly as she flipped through its pages.
“There’s no organization that has impact like The Laurel Center,” said Vipperman, who became familiar with the nonprofit during the 10 years he spent with the Winchester Police Department.
The photos in the calendar showcase gentlemen who aren’t afraid to look silly to support a cause as serious as The Laurel Center, which was founded in 1981 to provide free emergency shelter and services to victims of domestic and sexual violence in the Northern Shenandoah Valley.
January’s calendar entry features three brunch members celebrating the new year. September shows a man in a paisley smoking jacket holding a three-olive martini. February spotlights a gentleman in a velour track suit covered with long-stemmed roses. November takes you to a farm where two men in bathrobes are tending to a chicken and a hive of honeybees.
Walker said the calendar was a hastily conceived notion that was shot on Nov. 21 and 22 by Lindsay Browning Photography. Piccadilly Printing of Winchester produced 200 copies of the calendar at a reduced rate, and production costs were fully covered by sponsorships from Village Square, Union Jack Pub and Restaurant, Legacy Synthesis and professional video gamer James Eubanks, a Winchester resident known worldwide as Clayster.
“It was a real grassroots effort,” Walker said.
The calendars cost $20 each and all proceeds will benefit The Laurel Center. Vipperman said anyone who wants to buy a copy can learn how by emailing him at legacysynthesis@gmail.com.
Power said the calendar carries a message that is even more valuable than the money it will raise.
“You guys are men of action and you’ve gotten involved with an issue that a lot of people aren’t comfortable with, the topics of domestic violence and sexual assault,” Power said to Walker and Vipperman. “The mere fact that you guys are willing to wade into the water with us, you’re influencers. This is how we bring awareness to the community.”
Power said most people would be surprised to hear how prevalent domestic violence and sexual assault are in the Winchester area, and the situation has only gotten worse during the nine months of confinement caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s crazy,” Power said. “People are coming in to us with broken ribs. It’s not just pushing and shoving and controlling behavior.”
The Gentlemen’s Brunch is committed to helping The Laurel Center stem the tide of violence, and is already making plans for a 2022 calendar.
“We have a friends group of young professionals who are looking to do more with the gifts and blessings they’ve been given,” Walker said. “We’re not doing this for press. It’s just fun.”
